Richard Scherbel Oscar Scherbel Richard Oscar Scherbel was born on October 28, 1933 to Henry and Katie Scherbel in Pocatello, Idaho. He grew up in the family home on 185 Randolph Street and attended Pocatello High School. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kentucky. When he returned he was drafted into the Army. He served two years in Van Nuys, CA at the Missile-Silos. He also served eight years in the National Guard. He married Hazel Mae Cohen and from this union three beautiful children were born: Richard Lee, Anita, and Sheila. Richard and Hazel were later divorced. He later married Mary Joyce Wixom. The combined family resulted in eight children: two sons Bryan Wixom and Richard Lee Scherbel; and six daughters, Cheryl, Serena, Lauri, and Dana Wixom, and Anita and Sheila Scherbel. Richard worked for 34 years for FMC in Pocatello. He retired at the age of 55. He and Mary Joyce were then able to do many different jobs together and have fun with their family at their cabin on the Blackfoot Reservoir. Richard died of cancer on June 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his son Richard Lee Scherbel, grandson William Richard Beesley, mother Katie Howard Scherbel, father Henry Scherbel, sister Marie McCulloch, and his older brother Gordon Henry Scherbel. He is survived by his wife Mary Joyce Scherbel, children Cheryl Wixom, Bryan (Sandy) Wixom, Serena George, Lauri (Mel) Reidhead, Anita (Kim) Jensen, Sheila (Doug) Smith, Dana Avery, 20 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 6-8 pm at Hawker Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at Noon Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Blackfoot Idaho Stake Center located at 1650 Highland Dr. Blackfoot, ID. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 11:00 to 11:45 am.
