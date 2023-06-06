Jerry Schluter

Jerry Schluter, age 85, of Ririe, Idaho, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2023, at his Birch Creek farm where he had lived his whole life, with the love of his life and his family.

Jerry was born on February 17, 1938, in Idaho Falls and was the second born to John and Mildred Schluter. Jerry attended school in Ririe.


