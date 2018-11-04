Jane Benson Schwicht, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 31, 2018, at MorningStar Assisted Living. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Jane was born May 29, 1934, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Berth Arnold Benson and Eunice Clapham Benson. She grew up and attended schools in Waukegan and graduated from Waukegan High School. She also attended Lake Forest University. On September 20, 1952, she married Howard Louis Schwicht in Waukegan, Illinois. After joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they were sealed together for eternity in the Mesa, Arizona Temple in 1959. To this union were born six children, Karen, Stephen, David, Anne, Liz, and Tom. Jane and Howard started their family in Waukegan, Illinois, with moves to Washington and Alaska before retiring in Idaho. Jane was a mother and homemaker. Jane was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was always willing to serve in various leadership positions including Relief Society President and Primary President. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, tole painting, technology, and family history. Jane is survived by her loving daughter, Karen (Wynn) Jones of Lehi, UT; son, Stephen (Debra) Schwicht of La Center, WA; son, David (Cyndi) Schwicht of Ammon, ID; daughter, Anne (James) Shill of Benton, MO; daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" (Doug) Brown of Rigby, ID; son, Howard "Tom" (Sharon) Schwicht of Idaho Falls, ID; 27 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Louis Schwicht, her parents, and her brother Jack Benson. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the kind and loving care Jane received from the good people at MorningStar Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 5, 2018, at Ammon 28th Ward, 3934 East 49th South. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. https://tinyurl.com/yamvenz5 Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jane 5/29/1934 - 10/31/2018Schwicht