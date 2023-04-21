Gerald “Jerry” Sehlke died on Tuesday, April 12, 2023 after a valiant and successful fight with mantle cell lymphoma and an unbeatable respiratory infection. Jerry spent his final days looking out at his beloved Puget Sound, surrounded by the love of his family near and far.

Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 16, 1957 to Betty Leticia Sehlke (né Searles) and Oscar “Tex” Sehlke. Jerry met Lisa Venables while attending Washington State University in 1981, married in 1986 and established an amazing family. Family was essential to Jerry and he made time to be present, taking afternoons to coach soccer and attend track meets, cook and plan family dinners, and be around for bed times. He was the best Papa.


