Gerald “Jerry” Sehlke died on Tuesday, April 12, 2023 after a valiant and successful fight with mantle cell lymphoma and an unbeatable respiratory infection. Jerry spent his final days looking out at his beloved Puget Sound, surrounded by the love of his family near and far.
Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 16, 1957 to Betty Leticia Sehlke (né Searles) and Oscar “Tex” Sehlke. Jerry met Lisa Venables while attending Washington State University in 1981, married in 1986 and established an amazing family. Family was essential to Jerry and he made time to be present, taking afternoons to coach soccer and attend track meets, cook and plan family dinners, and be around for bed times. He was the best Papa.
Jerry had a legendary gift with people, often returning from routine errands or travel with new friends, connections, and stories to tell. Alongside Lisa, his partner in everything and wife of 37 years, Jerry kept the porch light on, the kitchen table full, and welcomed all to gather for a chat or spirited debate. During his career and in retirement, Jerry found time to volunteer for a myriad of causes, including Trout Unlimited, Idaho Rivers United, American Water Resources Association, Habitat for Humanity, the Idaho Falls Community Garden, and Idaho Falls Sisters Cities program. He was a hub at the center of so many spokes.
Jerry was a lifelong learner, completing his Phd in 2016. Jerry’s career achievements included +25 years at the Idaho National Laboratory and the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Jerry was a gifted academic, a passionate educator, and mentor to countless students. His expertise, insight, and rigor of thought will live on in his students, mentees, and peers. Jerry retired for the second time in 2017 and, true to his character, went straight back to work on his own personal projects. He delighted in researching and documenting his family genealogy and spent countless hours restoring his family farm, enjoying the beauty of the Pacific NorthWest.
He is survived by his wife Lisa, his daughters Mackenzie (Tim Hellickson), Madison, and Zoe, his siblings Laura and Robert (Patricia), sibling-at-heart Bob Clark and step mother Betty J. (Matzke-Liden) Sehlke.
A celebration of life will be held in Jerry’s honor at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls. Gerald "Jerry" Sehlke
