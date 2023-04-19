Brooke Ashlyn Hillam Severine, 34, born June 8, 1988 in Pocatello. She was raised in Idaho Falls, and passed away in Archer, Idaho April 5, 2023. Following the diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, Brooke fought courageously for many years before succumbing to this terminal illness.
Following graduation from Idaho Falls High School (2006) Brooke furthered her education at Evans Hairstyling College (2007-08). She was a practitioner in Cosmetology. In addition, she demonstrated her talent in arts and crafts by attending local craft fairs in Idaho Falls and Rexburg communities as Honey Bucket Boutique. Brooke is a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
What Brooke loved most was spending time outdoors and being with family. She enjoyed hiking, biking, and long walks. Some of her favorite places were Warm River and Bear Gulch.
She is survived by her spouse Nathan Severine, and children Zeke (9), Emrie (5), and Rhett (3). Mother and father Scott L. Hillam and Arnae Rich Hillam. Siblings Izac (Joslyn) Hillam of St. Anthony, Kaden (Tabitha) Hillam of Rexburg, and Amenae (Weston) Black of Hayden. Preceded in death by grandfathers and grandmothers Arnold and Trenna Hillam, and Clayton and Barbara Rich.
Viewing services will be held on April 9, 2023 at Flamm Funeral Home at 61 N 1st E Rexburg from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm, with funeral services taking place at Rexburg Idaho South Stake Center in Lyman on April 10, 2023 at 11:00 am (Address: 2041 W 5200 S Rexburg, ID). The family will visit with friends and family from 10:00 am- 10:45am prior to the services. Burial will be held at Parker Cemetery at 408 N Center Street St. Anthony, ID.
Condolences may be sent to family at Flamm Funeral Home.
Refer to the following website for slideshow, funeral broadcast, and additional information at www.flammfh.com Brooke 6/8/1988 - 4/5/2023Ashlyn Hillam Severine
