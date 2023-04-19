Brooke Ashlyn Hillam Severine, 34, born June 8, 1988 in Pocatello. She was raised in Idaho Falls, and passed away in Archer, Idaho April 5, 2023. Following the diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, Brooke fought courageously for many years before succumbing to this terminal illness.

Following graduation from Idaho Falls High School (2006) Brooke furthered her education at Evans Hairstyling College (2007-08). She was a practitioner in Cosmetology. In addition, she demonstrated her talent in arts and crafts by attending local craft fairs in Idaho Falls and Rexburg communities as Honey Bucket Boutique. Brooke is a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.


