Darla Shelley

Darla Chaffin Shelley was born September 8, 1936 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Melvin Levar Chaffin and Lydia Edline Bergeman and left this mortal world on May 6, 2023 in American Falls, Idaho.

She grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho, and was a 1954 Blackfoot High graduate.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.