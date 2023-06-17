Larry Simmons

Larry Earl Simmons was born November 24, 1940, in Lorenzo, ID. On June 14, 2023, Larry passed away at his daughter's home in Idaho Falls, ID after a short battle with lung cancer.

He was born the youngest child and only son of Earl Simmons and LaVada Strong Simmons. Larry was a busy child helping his dad and mother on the farm, riding his horse, and spending time with his cousins and friends. He attended school in Rigby, ID. After high school, he joined the Air Force where he studied airplane mechanics.


