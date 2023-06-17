Larry Earl Simmons was born November 24, 1940, in Lorenzo, ID. On June 14, 2023, Larry passed away at his daughter's home in Idaho Falls, ID after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was born the youngest child and only son of Earl Simmons and LaVada Strong Simmons. Larry was a busy child helping his dad and mother on the farm, riding his horse, and spending time with his cousins and friends. He attended school in Rigby, ID. After high school, he joined the Air Force where he studied airplane mechanics.
After leaving the military Larry started a long career at The Rogers Brothers Co. in Idaho Falls. While employed with Rogers he attended trade school in Idaho Falls and became a certified welder and electrician. He continued his employment with Rogers until they closed in 1979.
On October 30, 1960, he married Dixie Jo Smith. Together they had 3 children: Bradley L. (Lynelle) Simmons, Kristine (Kenneth) Barnes, and Darryl J. (Christine) Simmons. They divorced in 1980.
He married Alta F. Barney, on December 3, 1985, in Reno, NV. They made their home in Idaho Falls, ID. He gained 6 additional children from his marriage to Alta: Barbara (Todd) Biggs, Sandra Barney, Lynn (Laura) Barney, Wayne Barney, and Brad Barney.
Larry and Alta spent many years traveling the country together while driving truck. After selling their home in Idaho Falls, they moved to Kerrville, Texas. While in Texas Larry worked with his stepson, Wayne, as a carpenter and welder.
In 2021, he and Alta moved back to Idaho, they divided their time between their cabin in Island Park and home in Idaho Falls.
Larry was a mechanic at heart. He could repair or rebuild anything. Cars, washing machines, anything that could break down he could put back together, and it would run.
His carpentry skills were limitless. He could build a home from the ground up or a bookcase. Whatever was requested he could make it happen. He was a master welder who could design, or repair anything that needed welding. After designing a free-standing fireplace word spread quickly and many homes in the area were warmed by his talent of welding.
Larry was an avid water skier. He loved riding his sled in the winter and his side-by-side in the summer. He found pleasure in a hard day of work or a hard day of play. He had a great sense of humor and never took himself too seriously. His humor, his love, and his many talents will be incredibly missed by his family and those whose lives he touched.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Earl and LaVada Simmons; two sisters: Norma Jean Mugelston and Darlene Wilde; a stepson, Bert Jr. Barney; and stepdaughter-in-law, Mattie Barney.
Larry is survived by his wife Alta; his children; his stepchildren; along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street, Idaho Falls, ID. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the services. Casual wear is requested. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Larry 11/24/1940 - 6/14/2023Earl Simmons
