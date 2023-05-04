Gloria Singleton

Gloria, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on May 2, 2023, at Fairwinds Assisted Living.

Gloria Stoddart was born July 28, 1938, to Robert William Stoddart and Ethel Severson Stoddart in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She grew up in Lincoln, Idaho, where she developed many friendships.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.