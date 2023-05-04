Gloria, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on May 2, 2023, at Fairwinds Assisted Living.
Gloria Stoddart was born July 28, 1938, to Robert William Stoddart and Ethel Severson Stoddart in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She grew up in Lincoln, Idaho, where she developed many friendships.
In 1955 she married Richard (Dick) Bird, and together they had three children. She was a loving and devoted mother. She worked many years as a cashier for the Hiway Market/ Saving Center/ Romrells, and the City of Idaho Falls. In 1979 she married Rex Welker and they enjoyed 25 years of fishing and hunting before he passed away in 2004.
She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities, including Young Women's President, Primary President, and Idaho Falls Temple Worker.
In 2008 she married Doyle Singleton, who was a loving and devoted husband and care giver.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Morris, Kevin (Lynette) Bird, and Stacey (Dell) Dye; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert, Gerald (Jake), Duane, Joan, and Toni; husband, Rex; and her son-in-law, Kent Morris.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge). The family will visit with friends prior to services from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Services will be broadcast live. Burial will be at the Grant-Central Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gloria 7/28/1938 - 5/2/2023Welker Singleton
