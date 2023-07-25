In her 99 plus years on this earth, Frances "Fritz" Slayton had a full life as an avid gardener, graceful skier, active follower of local and national politics, inveterate card and rummy cube player, family genealogist and matriarch. She loved a good story, and laughter with friends and family. Fritz was a gracious, classy lady and a lot of fun. As one grandson wrote, she was a pillar of strength, humor, and humility to all who knew her... the fabric of our family's tapestry." Longtime Blackfoot resident Frances Slayton expired on July 10, 2023.
Fritz was born January 15, 1924 to Michael N. and Florence M. (Magoteaux) Marshall in Idaho Falls. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Majoring in dietetics, Frances attended the University of Idaho where she was active in intramural sports and was invited to the leadership societies for women her sophomore, junior, and senior years. She graduated from the U of I in 1945.
During her freshman year in college, she met Tom Slayton from Firth. Later, while he was in navigator school in the Air Corp, they married in Monroe,
Louisiana. When WW II ended, they moved to Corvallis, Oregon where Tom attended Oregon State. After graduation, they moved to Prineville, Oregon and then to Twin Falls. The family moved to in Blackfoot in 1953 and in the following year Agricultural Services, Inc was founded, an irrigation equipment company. Tom Slayton died in 2002.
Frances and Tom had a lot of fun together. They fished, hiked, skied, traveled, played cards, and spent time with their family. They hosted a New Years family ski trip to Targhee for over two decades. Their invitation was "come help us spend your inheritance." It was always a wonderful time and family traveled from far and wide to join in.
Frances loved traveling in her later years. A genealogy buff, Frances traveled with family to Hannonville, France where both of her parent's families had originated. At 80 she traveled to China to help get her last granddaughter, Lena. On one of several trips to Southeast Asia, she celebrated her 84th birthday on a Chinese junk in Halong Bay in Vietnam. Her last overseas trip was to go on a safari in Tanzania at age 86.
Frances was heavily involved in community affairs. She was a Girl Scout leader, was on the city planning and zoning commission and was active for many years in the League of Women Voters and PEO. She taught her children to "vote person not party".
Frances loved a good obituary and one of her daughter-in-laws was always on the lookout for one to share. She wore stylish hats and her children will wear her favorites in her honor to toast her with a gin and tonic.
Frances wrote, "Life has been good to me. I have no money worries and a very supportive family. May I leave this world in the style that Tom did. NO COMPLAINTS AND COURAGE."
The Slayton clan consisted of 6 sons and daughters, fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Frances is survived by her fraternal twin, Florence Shively of Seattle, and her 6 children - Karl Slayton of Pingree, Idaho (Shannon), Carolyn Slayton of Meridian, Idaho (Darrell- decd.), Tom Slayton of Alexandria, Virginia (Cherie - decd.), Kris Stoddard of McCall, Idaho (Jeff), Andrea Slayton of Seattle, (Mark) and Todd Slayton of Camas, Washington (Kelly).
The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Her extended family will be celebrating her life in McCall, ID July 15. Frances 1/15/1924 - 7/10/2023Margaret Marshall Slayton
