Amy Smith

Amy T. Smith, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2023 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice where she received final farewells from an abundance of her loving friends and family.

Amy was born March 30, 1965, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thomas Heath and Marcy Harmon Severen. She grew up with 4 siblings (all girls) and attended schools in Idaho Falls, where she made many friends and dominated at basketball due to her early growth spurt, towering over many of the boys. She graduated early from Idaho Falls High School with honors at just 17. She then went off to Boise State University to chase her future husband, Kurt (who majored in kayaking and playing billiards). Later in life, Amy went back to college and attended night classes at the East Idaho Technical College, receiving her Associates Degree, something that her son was extremely proud of her for.


