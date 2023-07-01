Amy T. Smith, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2023 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice where she received final farewells from an abundance of her loving friends and family.
Amy was born March 30, 1965, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thomas Heath and Marcy Harmon Severen. She grew up with 4 siblings (all girls) and attended schools in Idaho Falls, where she made many friends and dominated at basketball due to her early growth spurt, towering over many of the boys. She graduated early from Idaho Falls High School with honors at just 17. She then went off to Boise State University to chase her future husband, Kurt (who majored in kayaking and playing billiards). Later in life, Amy went back to college and attended night classes at the East Idaho Technical College, receiving her Associates Degree, something that her son was extremely proud of her for.
On March 12, 1988, she married Kurt Frank Smith in Idaho Falls. Amy and Kurt made a wonderful home in Idaho Falls, where she had one son, Kolton Smith, but was considered a mother to countless others. Amy worked as a top-performing insurance agent for 25 years, earning Insurance Woman of the Year. She then spent 10+ years as a paralegal for the Department of Energy's (DOE) Idaho Office of Chief Counsel and as the DOE Idaho's Freedom of Information Act Officer.
She was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church and she loved shopping with her friends and son, decorating her home, visiting her local Dutch Brothers for coffee, planting flowers, camping, swimming with her grandson, spending time with her two sweet dogs, Sylvie & Avie, watching movies, and more shopping.
Amy is survived by her handsome son, Kolton Smith; 4 sisters, Claudia, Marlys, Jane and Valerie; mother-in-law, Terry Heath and silly grandbaby, Kohen Smith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcy Severen and father, Thomas Heath. Her husband, Kurt Smith passed away June 21, 2023, in Salt Lake City.
A Celebration of Life for Kurt and Amy Smith will be held at the Idaho Falls Country Club on July 8 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to join.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.