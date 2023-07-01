Kurt Smith

Kurt Frank Smith, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away on June 21, 2023, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he received incredible care from the hospital and hospice staff and many loving wishes from various family and friends.

Kurt was born April 4, 1963, in Miles City, Montana, and was adopted along with his brother, Kraig Smith, by mother Beth (Howard) Smith and father Frank S. Smith Jr., and sister Suzie. Kurt grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls at Linden Park Elementary, just a block away from his home, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Kurt then attended college at Boise State University where he had excelled in his studies for his unique and exclusively offered major of kayaking and billiards.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.