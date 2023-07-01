Kurt Frank Smith, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away on June 21, 2023, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he received incredible care from the hospital and hospice staff and many loving wishes from various family and friends.
Kurt was born April 4, 1963, in Miles City, Montana, and was adopted along with his brother, Kraig Smith, by mother Beth (Howard) Smith and father Frank S. Smith Jr., and sister Suzie. Kurt grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls at Linden Park Elementary, just a block away from his home, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Kurt then attended college at Boise State University where he had excelled in his studies for his unique and exclusively offered major of kayaking and billiards.
On May 12, 1988, he married Amy Thomas Heath at the Hope Lutheran Church. Kurt and Amy made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their son, Kolton. Kurt started work for the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) as a Decontamination Technician with INTEC and his "get things done" attitude brought him up through the company for 30+ years. He then worked with the J.C. Hall Company managing large Perlite insulation projects. Kurt adventured off to Mississippi for some deep sea fishing and work with Industrial Construction Inc. (ICI) on contracts with his life-long friend upgrading space shuttle stands. Finally, he returned back to where it all started out at the INL as a Technical Representative Subcontractor with Navarro Research and Engineering working with the Idaho Environmental Coalition where he demonstrated his profound knowledge and leadership skills on a daily basis.
Kurt put his heart and soul into his work and loved to share stories about the latest project he was working on to any and all that would listen. His hard work stretched from below the surface to the skies above. He took the most pride in keeping his teams safe when handling the cleanup and transportation of hazardous waste materials or when building large, awe-inspiring construction projects. He really enjoyed the years that he spent working and living in Pass Christian, Mississippi, out at the Stennis Space Center extending the space shuttle launch stands where he would often send videos of rockets test firing, instilling in his son a passion for all things space and NASA related. It should also be mentioned that he took his son to Bourbon Street for his 21st birthday.
Kurt was an avid and skilled skier, golfer, fisherman and handyman, also a lifetime daredevil who received his skydiving certification. He coached ski racing for the Kelly Canyon Ski Team for nine years and spread his passion for skiing to hundreds of little skiers throughout Idaho Falls, especially his son. He loved to travel to new ski resorts with the little racers, his wife and son, and his fellow ski racing coaches on the search for deep snow and perfect groomers. In the summers, he could be found almost exclusively fly fishing on the South Fork of the Snake River or playing golf at his favorite course, Sand Creek Golf Course, with his best friends.
Kurt possessed any skill that was needed of him. He was a defined handyman in all ways and could master any project that was thrown his way in a matter of days. He let his heart of gold truly shine through in providing a fix, a home to stay in, or simply an ear to listen whenever it was asked of him.
What Kurt did best was that of being a Grandpa to his adorable nine month old grandson, Kohen Smith. He was sure that he could spoil him with countless toys and shopped frivolously for Kohen whenever the chance arose. They spent time admiring one another by going out and about at any opportunity including to the local zoo, dinosaur museum, and simply showing off their incredible likeness to those around them.
Kurt is survived by his son, Kolton Frank Smith of Salt Lake City; brother, Kraig Smith; and grandson, Kohen Frank Smith. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Amy Smith, sister Suzie, and mother & father Beth and Frank Smith.
A Celebration of Life for Kurt and Amy Smith will be held at the Idaho Falls Country Club on July 8 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to join.
