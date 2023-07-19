Paula Sorensen

Paula Rebecca Bott Sorensen, 70, died at her home on July 16, 2023, from accidental causes.

Paula was born on January 30, 1953 to Rebecca Watson Bott and Forrest Laurie Bott in Rexburg, Idaho. They made their home in the Clementsville, Idaho area. They both preceded her in death.


