Paula Rebecca Bott Sorensen, 70, died at her home on July 16, 2023, from accidental causes.
Paula was born on January 30, 1953 to Rebecca Watson Bott and Forrest Laurie Bott in Rexburg, Idaho. They made their home in the Clementsville, Idaho area. They both preceded her in death.
Paula grew up on the dry farm at Clementsville and then moved to the Bone area when she was still quite young, along with her older sister Stephanie. While at Clementsville, she honed her horsemanship skills, riding everything she could find that would allow it. She and her cousins had an old pony named Paint and she nearly rode the hair off that horse.
Paula lived a very full and active life and made numerous friends throughout the years, but her very special friends were Patty Covington, Melody Brimhall and Karen Blackburn with whom she has maintained her closest friendships.
Paula competed in a myriad of horse activities including; barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, reining, reining cow horses, and cutter racing. You name it, she has done it. She won the breakaway roping average at the IMPRA Rodeo at EISF one year. She even hazed bull dogging steers for her husband, Rick, throughout eastern Idaho rodeos. This was pretty much not performed by a girl at the time.
She rescued all animals that were in need whether large or small. She had a special love for horses and ended up with two mares, Bella and CJ. Bella gave her a little palomino filly this year, and Paula was excited to get her started. Her love for horses was unwavering.
Paula volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for the 7th Judicial District in Idaho. She was especially proud of her work with abused and neglected children. Paula always helped anyone or anything less fortunate.
She married Rick Sorensen on November 19, 1983 in Clementsville. They have one son, Taylor, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona.
Paula and Rick lived near Roberts and had a lot of years riding and roping. Rick still maintains his home there.
Paula is survived by her husband, Rick Sorensen, a son, Taylor Kidd Sorensen, and her sister Stephanie E. Bott. It would be a shame to not mention her devoted cousins that grew up with her: Terry, Kemp (Kim), and Mike (Lesa) Bott. Terry preceded her in death but Kemp and Mike keep the fires burning. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved aunt and uncle, Beverly and DeMar Bott, who helped raise her.
Clementsville was a home to the Botts and the Lindermans. They were always together. Paula was a central figure in that clan and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to CASA: "every child has a right to a safe permanent home" in Idaho Falls (756 Oxford Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83401).
A memorial service and celebration of life for Paula will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roberts Community Church (637 N 2872 E, Roberts, ID 83444). Paula 1/30/1953 - 7/16/2023Rebecca Sorensen
