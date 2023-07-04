Rani Spannknebel

Rani Kay Spannknebel, 56, died July 1, 2023, at her home in Ammon ID, surrounded by her family. She was a beautiful soul in this world and was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren. She had a captivating personality and made friends everywhere she went. She had a charisma about her that anyone who met her made them feel like they had always known her. She was greatly loved and will be very missed by all who knew her.

She was born on December 16, 1966, in Seattle, Washington. She was then adopted by Joyce Pearson Bingham and Fay Lavell Bingham who were ecstatic to bring their new baby girl home to Rexburg, ID. The family lived in Rexburg during Rani's childhood years. She attended schools growing up in the Rexburg area, including attending Madison High School. During her high school years she participated in the drill team.


