Rani Kay Spannknebel, 56, died July 1, 2023, at her home in Ammon ID, surrounded by her family. She was a beautiful soul in this world and was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren. She had a captivating personality and made friends everywhere she went. She had a charisma about her that anyone who met her made them feel like they had always known her. She was greatly loved and will be very missed by all who knew her.
She was born on December 16, 1966, in Seattle, Washington. She was then adopted by Joyce Pearson Bingham and Fay Lavell Bingham who were ecstatic to bring their new baby girl home to Rexburg, ID. The family lived in Rexburg during Rani's childhood years. She attended schools growing up in the Rexburg area, including attending Madison High School. During her high school years she participated in the drill team.
In November of 1984, she married Dean Struhs of Rexburg. They had 3 children together, Rachel Kay, Lyndsi B. and Jason Dean. They later divorced. On November 10, 1995, Rani married Dave Thibault of Rexburg. They resided in both Rexburg and Burley, ID, before Dave's death in 2001.
On October 16, 2010, Rani married Paul Spannknebel of Boise in McCall, ID. They resided in Boise, Idaho, where they built a life together for the last 13 years. She had so many fond memories during this time and truly loved Paul. She loved to make their house a home. She was an amazing cook and especially loved to cook them home cooked meals. She loved going to the farmer's market there and loved spending time with their 3 dogs. While living in Boise, she spent several years managing The Piper Restaurant in downtown Boise. She then went on to own her own cleaning business in the Boise area for several years, where she made many friends out of the clients that she cleaned homes for. They loved traveling together to Hawaii, Florida, Wisconsin, and Southeast Idaho. Recently, Rani and Paul had decided to go separate ways, despite this they still loved each other deeply.
Rani relocated back to Idaho Falls, to be near her children, Rachel Norman, Lyndsi Morrow, and Jason Struhs. Her children and her grandchildren were truly her greatest joys in life. She loved when she was able to visit her children and grandchildren and make them all their favorite treats and meals. Especially rice krispy treats. She loved to help them around their homes and it was always a special treat when she got to watch her grandkids play sports. She was always trying to make fun memories with her grandkids when she was able to visit them all. From movie nights to park dates she was always planning something for her visits for her family to make special memories together.
Rani is survived by her children, Rachel (Christopher) Norman of Lewisville, ID, and their three children, Ethan, Cooper and Savannah; Lyndsi (Taylor) Morrow of Rigby, ID, and their three children, Maecie, Kash and McCartney; Jason (Amanda) Struhs of Ammon, ID, and their 2 children, Johnny and Jentry. Her love, Paul Spannknebel of Boise, ID, and his two son's, Matt (Meghan) Spannknebel and their girls; as well as Dave (Kelley) Spannknebel. She is also survived by her siblings, Casey (Mitch) Whitmill and Mike (Melissa) Bingham, both of Rigby, ID.
Rani was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Joyce Bingham; her first husband, Dean Struhs; and her second husband, Dave Thibault; as well as her grandparents.
Rani was a bright light and a beautiful soul. In the last few years she unfortunately did have many struggles and health issues. From a writing of her's that was found after her passing these are her own words: "Rani fought the battle with alcoholism and chose to never give up the fight. If any of you know of a friend or loved one falling or fading into alcoholism please encourage them to please seek out a recovery program that works for them and helps provide them healing."
Rani was very loved and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road in Ammon, ID. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
