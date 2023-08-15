John Spickard, MD, was taken to be with our Lord on July 3, 2023, at the age of 94 in Boise, Idaho with his wife Barbara and son John by his side.
John was born in Seattle, WA on March 21, 1929, to Dr. Paul and Mrs. Hilma Spickard. The family moved to Braintree, MA shortly thereafter where he spent his early childhood. Prior to his senior year, his family moved to Santa Monica, CA where he completed his secondary education and began his undergrad at Santa Monica City College.
In 1946 he transferred to UCLA, where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree. His education was placed on hold in 1950 while he served in Korea in the Army's medical branch for two years. After returning home, he was accepted at Northwestern Medical College where he received his Medical Degree in 1955.
Dr. Spickard continued to thrive academically and professionally after receiving his medical degree. He served his internship at Los Angeles County Hospital and completed his residency in family practice in Torrance, California in 1957.
In 1960 he began his medical career with the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC). It was during this time, the first nuclear accident in the United States causing death and injury, SL1, occurred in which he was among the first medical responders. In 1964 he went on to receive his master's at UCLA in Public Health. He was later named the Medical Director for the DOE and their contractors at the INEL and Idaho Falls facilities. John was passionate about public health and was involved in the co-development of the first emergency room in Idaho Falls. He later was instrumental in the design and building of an area of the hospital equipped to handle radiation exposures. During his tenure, he developed and implemented many health programs including an "unpopular" non-smoking policy that eventually spread through the community.
He was prominent in the field of nuclear medicine and radiation exposure and shared his knowledge by teaching, lecturing, publishing, and co-publishing books and journals on the subject. He was part of a team that proposed a protocol for clinical trials of the Boron Neutron Capture Therapy and traveled to Japan as part of the study. He was a member of many Boards including The American Cancer Society, Western Occupational Medical Association; American Medical Association; Nuclear Physicians Industry Association, and past President of the Idaho Division of the Cancer Society, The Idaho Falls Medical Society, and Northwest Occupational Medical Association and an Honorary Professor at the University of California.
John was an Eagle Scout and was involved in the scouting program with his young boys. His son Paul recalls one of his great troop adventures with his dad in the summer of 1974.
"There were 4 or 5 Mountain men, including Marty Huebner, and my dad. They agreed to take me and 15 or so 14 -16-year-old scouts on a walk in the Tetons. We started at the boy scout camp near Grand Targhee, however, by the end of the second day all of the other adult leaders except Dad and Marty dropped out. Dad had blisters the size of Kennedy half dollars on each of his heels. He kept walking and got us to Jackon Lake, but he was determined not to stop as he had made a commitment to me, to the scouts, and to the parents that he would see us safely through. That was the kind of man that he was.
I fondly call the adventure "The Teton Troop 382 and the 50 Miler afoot then 50 miles afloat adventure."
One of John's most memorable accomplishments was building a family cabin in Victor, Idaho with his children. The family spent years enjoying the cabin and all the area afforded. His son Johnny fondly remembers jumping off the cabin's deck into the enormous snowbanks with his siblings. He also recalls the adventurous white-water rafting where he helped rescue his dad from underneath the raft while floating down the middle fork of the Salmon River.
In his younger years, John enjoyed time with his children hiking, golfing, and snow skiing. Johnny recalls his dad teaching him the art of powder skiing and later he, his dad, and his brother Paul became part of the Grand Targhee national ski patrol.
John loved the game of golf and belonged to the Idaho Falls Country Club where we played competitive golf tournaments and especially enjoyed the member-guest tournament. He spent his individual leisure time taking art classes and painting. Many of his paintings hang in his family and friends' homes today.
He had a gift for writing, which combined with his subtle sense of humor made him known for his entertaining stories, poems, and limericks which were often used throughout his workplace.
In 1984, he was asked to go on a blind date, and three months later he and his new wife Barbara were married and navigating a blended family with 6 adult children. In 1988 he and Barbara left Idaho Falls and moved to Pleasanton, California where he worked as the Medical Director for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, CA. He again developed many of the same health programs as he had at the INEL including a non-smoking policy. He spent 5 years at the LLNL where he retired in 1993 and then consulted for the next few years.
Upon his retirement, he enjoyed many adventures with his grandchildren, which included little league sports events, going to the beach, swimming in the family pool, and relaxing in the hot tub. He was a wiz on the barbeque, and everyone loved watching him grill and sharing the spoils.
John and his wife of 39 years, Barb, enjoyed taking trips to Mexico and Hawaii of which Maui was their favorite island. He continued to golf on the local courses with his buddies. He and Barb went on to help set up a couple's golf group, who then traveled in and out of state as well as Mexico and Hawaii to golf.
Along with his love for golf, he enjoyed good competition, and the family Olympics provided just that. Each year he and Barb competed in an array of sports events against other family members and often walked away with the Gold. They spent 27 years in Pleasanton and then moved to Boise, Idaho in 2017 to be closer to their family.
He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church where he joined several bible study classes. He was a strong believer and was instrumental in bringing parts of the family to the Lord. One of Trina's most treasured memories was being baptized together. He provided strength and guidance during her single parenting years. Toni also recalls his protection and endless support and encouragement during very challenging times in her life.
John was proceeded in death by his parents Dr. Paul and Mrs. Hilma Spickard, his daughter Sandy Berkenpas and his three brothers Bill, Jim, and Bob, and his best canine companion, Shadow whose name was chosen due to the fact he would not leave John's side.
John is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children Paul Spickard (wife Connie), John Spickard (wife Kami), Michael Spickard, and stepchildren, Toni DaSilva, and Trina Souza, his 16 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren and his sister Sue Gillis (husband Mike).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cancer or Alzheimer's Society. John 3/21/1929 - 7/3/2023Howard Spickard
