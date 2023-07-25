Julie Ann Oare passed away in her sleep July 12th, 2023 surrounded by family and friends after a long illness.
She was born 10/28/1957 in Columbus, Ohio.
To Arthur Albert Oare and Shirley Lou Smith,
both graduates of THE Ohio State University.
Art was an engineer so the family moved a lot,
Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, California, Idaho, New York.
Julie spent much of her life residing in Washington State.
Julie graduated from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho
before going on to earn a BA in Communications from University of Idaho, Moscow.
She worked as a financial analyst for Time Life Libraries.
then later as a fiscal tech for WSDOT at Snoqualmie Pass.
She was a lifelong avid reader of mysteries, biographies and true crime books.
She was a gifted glass artist, as well as a talented silversmith and bead artisan.
She was a lover of fine food and wine, particularly champagne and lobster and an excellent cook.
She traveled to every US state, most European and Scandinavian countries, briefly to Africa and widely in Central America.
She sailed the North and South Pacific, the North Atlantic, the Caribbean, Tyrrhennian and Mediterranean Seas.
She was renowned and beloved for her sense of humor and mordant wit.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her father.
She is survived by her husband John Springer of Everett, WA and her brother Dr. David Arthur Oare of San Francisco, California. Julie Springer
