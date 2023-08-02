Edna Juell Hennefer Stewart, 90, a lifetime resident of Bingham County, made her trip to the other side on July 15, 2023.
Juell was surrounded by the loving family who reside here on earth, and she will be welcomed home by the rest of her family who are already in heaven.
She was born on March 16, 1933, to Lorenzo James Hennefer and Ruby Kathrine Parish Hennefer at their home in Thomas Idaho. She was the 6th and last child to be born to that Hennefer family.
In her youth she attended school in the Snake River School District, from start to finish.
The Hennefer family made their living growing beets, milking cows, and any other work that became available. Juell, along with her mother and sisters worked at the labor camp, taking care of the workers who lived there.
When she became old enough she got a job at the Artic Cafe, which was located on North West Main Street in Blackfoot, which was owned by T.J. Fackrell and was also the taxi stand for Blackfoot and surrounding areas at the time. A young man named Millard Stewart from Kentucky was a cab driver and when they met they never parted company. The 15th of December in 1950 Juell became Mrs. Millard Stewart, a title she was very proud of. We all know this because she used that as her legal signature to sign checks or anything from a note to the grocer or the principal for her students absences. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 56 years before Millard made his trip to the other side.
Juell and Millard had 4 children; Jerry Stewart, Michael Stewart, Sandra Stewart Heaton and Peggy Stewart Lunceford.
Juell was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed her callings and attending the services in her ward. Juell was employed for the larger part of her married life as a worker in the Potato industry. First at Simplot Fresh Pack and eventually was the lead lady at Nonpariel Idaho Potato Packers.
She was a dedicated wife and mother, making sure her family had everything she was able to provide for them. She took this role the most serious of all.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Kay (Lynn) Heaton of Utah and Peggy Stewart (Lonnie) Lunceford of Riverside, Idaho. Grandchildren, Kimberly Ann Heaton, Eden Juell Patricia Harder (Jerimiah), Gabbrielle Allaxas Lunceford, Brandy Dawn Hunter (Kory). great-grandchildren; Don Paul Giacoletto, Trynitee Heaton, and Asher Harder, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Juell is preceded in death by her parents, Lorenzo and Ruby Hennefer, siblings, Zelda Butterworth, Kathrine Rudolph, Freda Waddoups, Jennie Thompson and John Hennefer. Children, Jerry Stewart and Michael Stewart.
The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8 p.m at Hawker Funeral Home on Thursday, August 3rd 2023.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, August 4th, 2023 at 2 p.m at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, Idaho 83221. Interment will follow in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband. Edna 3/16/1933 - 7/15/2023Hennefer Stewart
