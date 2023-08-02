Edna Juell Hennefer Stewart, 90, a lifetime resident of Bingham County, made her trip to the other side on July 15, 2023.

Juell was surrounded by the loving family who reside here on earth, and she will be welcomed home by the rest of her family who are already in heaven.


