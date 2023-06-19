Our beloved Joan Rasmussen Stoddard of Monteview, Idaho passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, surrounded by family. This was 70 years to the day after she married her loving companion Roy Sheldon Stoddard. She was 91.
Joan was born October 10, 1931 to John Allen Rasmussen and Ethelyn Emma Jenkins in her Grandmother Jenkins' home in Parker, Idaho. She grew up with her two sisters Carole and Doris on the Lone Cottonwood Ranch in Kilgore, Idaho, where she attended school through 8th grade, riding a horse or sleigh. These 3 girls filled any room they were in with warmth and laughter. There was no electricity or indoor plumbing, and hay was put up with horses. Joan's dad got his first tractor when she was 12, and she mowed, baled and stacked hay for her dad and other ranchers. It was said that every time the Rasmussens got a cantaloupe, they ran to the hills to eat it - beloved Sunday picnics with extended family. She met Roy at one of the community dances that were held at the school gym and included everyone from grandmas to babies. Joan played the piano well, accompanying her mother's solos and in church through her life.
Joan also attended school in Boise for the months her father was in the legislature. Then she went to high school in Spencer and St. Anthony. She attended 2 years at ISU and worked as auditor, recorder, clerk and assessor, then finished her degree later. After dating on and off and writing while Roy served in the Korean war, they married at her parents' home and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Joan worked at an accounting firm to put Roy through school. They lived in Kilgore, Dubois, Blue Creek, Centennial Valley in Montana, Pocatello, Rigby, Iona and Monteview. Their marriage of gentle teasing and devotion was a model for their 5 children and generations after.
Joan was PTA president in Iona, and taught school for 17 years in Terreton to help make Roy's farming dream come true. She loved to see the light dawn as she taught many children to read in first grade and also taught kindergarten, second and third grades. Joan was president of the West Jefferson School Association, and worked on district advisory committees.
Roy and Joan made the farmhouse a warm and happy place to gather, and Joan liked to read, play piano, do handwork, travel, camp, cook great meals, and help in the fields. She tried new skills like skiing, oil painting and rappelling. She served as ward and Stake Relief Society President, Gospel Doctrine teacher, organist and provided many meals to neighbors. A mission to Nauvoo made Roy and Joan many life-long friends. Later they served in the temple and wintered in Arizona, Nevada and St. George.
As age robbed Joan of her abilities, she kept her sweet and positive attitude. Her grateful survivors include husband Roy of Monteview, ID, children Shane (Sharon) Stoddard of Kaysville, UT, Traci (Frank) Walker of Deweyville, UT, Ken (Tami) Stoddard of West Jordan, UT, Bart (Michelle) Stoddard of Iona, ID, and Matt (Julie) Stoddard of Rigby, ID, a sister Carole Olson of Idaho Falls, 26 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Doris Grube and daughter-in-law Patricia Stoddard.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Monteview LDS church (2413 N. 800 E. Monteview, Idaho 83435). The family will visit with friends Friday, June 23, 2023 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10: 45 a.m., both at the Monteview Church. Interment will be at West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Terreton. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Joan 10/10/1931 - 6/17/2023Rasmussen Stoddard
