Joan Stoddard

Our beloved Joan Rasmussen Stoddard of Monteview, Idaho passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, surrounded by family. This was 70 years to the day after she married her loving companion Roy Sheldon Stoddard. She was 91.

Joan was born October 10, 1931 to John Allen Rasmussen and Ethelyn Emma Jenkins in her Grandmother Jenkins' home in Parker, Idaho. She grew up with her two sisters Carole and Doris on the Lone Cottonwood Ranch in Kilgore, Idaho, where she attended school through 8th grade, riding a horse or sleigh. These 3 girls filled any room they were in with warmth and laughter. There was no electricity or indoor plumbing, and hay was put up with horses. Joan's dad got his first tractor when she was 12, and she mowed, baled and stacked hay for her dad and other ranchers. It was said that every time the Rasmussens got a cantaloupe, they ran to the hills to eat it - beloved Sunday picnics with extended family. She met Roy at one of the community dances that were held at the school gym and included everyone from grandmas to babies. Joan played the piano well, accompanying her mother's solos and in church through her life.


