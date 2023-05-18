Michael Shawn Stohl, 53, of Ammon, Idaho passed away May 12, 2023, at Carriage Cove in Rexburg, Idaho. His passing was accompanied by the caring presence of his loving family by his side.
Mike was born July 7, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up and attended schools in California and Idaho Falls. Mike worked in material handling, later receiving his CDL, he drove trucks for over ten years. He loved driving and listening to hours of comedians, Theo Von being his favorite. Mike always had a joke or some quick witted remark that would make you laugh. Mike enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, storytelling and spending time with his family and friends. Mike loved time with his daughter, Lilly, and nieces and nephews, Jackson, Jodi, Austin, Kaleb and Kaycie. We will all miss the laughter Mike could bring into the room, Mike could have been a stand up comedian. If you know Mike, you know these three things: the Denver Broncos rule; always make time to play; and his favorite quote, "The sun shines on a dog's ass every once in a while!"
Mike is survived by his loving daughter, Lilly Ashby of Bellingham, Washington; "bonus" daughter, Abbee Tolman of Bellingham, Washington; brother, Christopher (Danielle) Stohl Jr. of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister, Teresa Mennona of Goose Creek, South Carolina; father, Christopher (Kathy) Stohl Sr. of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and life long friend, Mike "Wormy" Wilkerson and family of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Adcock Stohl and his grandmother, Ruth Adcock.
