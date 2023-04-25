It is with heavy hearts that the Stolworthy family announces the sudden passing of Andrew Jay Stolworthy on April 8th, 2023, at the age of 41, in Salt Lake City. Andrew was a gregarious, resilient, persistent, generous, hilarious, and astute man who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him as a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Andrew was born on Christmas Eve in 1981 to Merri Lynn (Arave) and Jay Lloyd Stolworthy, and he was the youngest child of his loving family. His arrival in a Christmas stocking brought immense joy and love to his siblings, Melissa (James) Higham, Lloyd (Anne) Stolworthy, Jason (Tiffany) Stolworthy, Cory (Ilene) Stolworthy, and Amanda Davison-Stolworthy. Andrew had a close and cherished relationship with his family, especially with his father Jay, who raised him as a single parent from the age of 11. As an adult, Cindy, Andrew’s stepmother, was a wonderful addition to his life who offered much love and support.
Andrew lived a full life of adventures, relationships and travels. After graduating from Shelley High School in 2000, he started many businesses and worked hard and diligently to create his own success delivering delicious healthful foods that warmed the hearts of many people. Andrew loved Boise and was especially proud of his company, Boise Milk, which included a processing plant and successful natural foods home delivery service.
On August 23rd, 2019, Andrew married his true love, Samantha Stolworthy. He cherished the time spent with Samantha, and they created many beautiful memories together.
Andrew's best friend, John Page, and the entire Page family held a special place in his heart, and he would want to thank them for their true friendship, support and love.
Andrew was predeceased by his beloved mother, Merri Lynn Arave Stolworthy, and sister-in-law, Randilynn (Kerr) Stolworthy. The Stolworthy family is thankful that Andrew is at peace and reunited with his mother. Although his passing leaves a profound void in their lives, they take comfort knowing that Andrew had a full life and is now a guardian angel watching over them.
Andrew’s infectious laughter, generosity, wit and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He brought happiness to the lives of many, from joking with his close relatives to bringing hand made ice cream to strangers. His memory will be cherished forever, his legacy will continue to inspire and guide his family and friends, and he will be missed by all. His last wishes encouraged everyone to appreciate the good things in our lives and cultivate a mindset of gratitude. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
