Patricia Stone

In the early morning hours of August 31, 2023, during a brilliant blue moon, Patricia Louise Mathieson Stone passed peacefully from this earthly realm.

Pat was born almost a century ago on December 16, 1923, in Cody, Wyoming to Joe and Ethel Mathieson. She had a happy childhood and grew up in California and Orcas Island, Washington where she graduated high school as valedictorian of her class in 1941. She then attended the University of Washington and pledged the Phi Mu Sorority. Pat had a brief stint as a nanny in New York City where she also furthered her education. Never a college graduate, she was a lifelong learner who instilled the expectation and desire for learning in all her children and grandchildren.


