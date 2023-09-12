Mr. Victor (Vic) Wilbert Storhok, 90 a resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away at home the morning of September 7, 2023, where he has lived since September 1977.
Vic was born in a log cabin in the deep north woods outside of Tapiola, Michigan, February 2, 1933, a son Martha (Hyrkas) Storhok and Victor O. Storhok. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Detroit, MI where his father worked at Dodge. His only sibling Curtis Storhok was born in 1939 in Detroit. Vic's love of the Detroit Tigers, Lions, and Red Wings, as well as the Michigan Wolverines all began in Detroit. After Vic completed 1st grade the family moved back to Tapiola where Vic lived an idyllic childhood of adventures in the woods, fishing along the streams, trapping Pine Martens, playing baseball in the late summer evenings, hockey at the outdoor rink by the school, and skiing through the fields through the endless winters of Michigan's Copper Country.
Vic attended all-grade John A. Doelle School in Tapiola and graduated in his high school class of 14 students in 1950. While at Doelle School, Vic ran track and field and watched his female cousins go undefeated in girls' basketball for many years, he was very proud of their impressive string of championships.
Vic then went on to attend Michigan College of Mining and Technology (Michigan Tech) on an Air Force ROTC scholarship, AFROTS Detachment 400 "Guardians of the North." He graduated in 1954 with a B.S. degree in Metallurgical Engineering, and commission in Air Force. He interned at US Steel in Gary, Indiana, and after graduation took a 6-month job at Battelle-Columbus Laboratories, Columbus, Ohio, before reporting for duties in the US Air Force at the Air Force Flight Test Center Edwards Air Force Base, California.
While at Edwards AFB Vic's daily duties had him testing, repairing, and improving the fan blades of jets of the pilots of "The Right Stuff" fame flew. When the first B-52 test aircraft showed up his team increased the durability of the jet fan blades engines from one flight cycle to more than a dozen. His most memorable experience though was having a conversation with Rita Moreno at the Officers Club, who was there hanging out with other Hollywood stars filming "Toward the Unknown."
After completion of his military duties, he returned to Battelle-Columbus. In 1959 he bought his Alfa Romeo Spider that led to many interesting adventures over the 15 years he owned it along with his Lotus, Bugeye Sprite, and Corvette. His love of speed led to a life-long passion of autoracing and flying with his wife Sandra. He also loved water sports, sailed, canoed, and rafted the waters of Michigan, Ohio, and Idaho, and got stuck in most locations.
In September 1962 he met the love of his life Sandra Lee (Wilson) Storhok at a social club picnic near the Columbus Zoo. Vic and Sandy married at Condit Presbyterian Church, Condit Ohio, November 26, 1963, and honeymooned in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They moved to Minerva Park Ohio where they resided until 1977. Sandy's family adored Vic and loved spending time with him and his many activities including NFL games in Cleveland, MLB games in Cleveland, Detroit, Cincinnati, Chicago, auto races at Mid-Ohio, and vacations to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Vic's son's Victor "Chris" Christopher Storhok and Eric Matthew Storhok were born in Columbus, Ohio, 1964 and 1967 respectively, forever changing the course of Vic's life. He loved being a father and raising his sons and the many adventures that entailed. He supported their many activities including baseball, hockey, football, band, orchestra, and the extensive travel those activities required first in Ohio, and finally in the Rocky Mountain west. He loved going to Moscow to watch University of Idaho football (and occasionally WSU football) and of course University of Idaho Marching Band "The Pride of Idaho" performances by his son Eric, grandson Alex, and granddaughter MeKenzie with a final performance at the 2016 Famous Potatoes Bowl. He played old men's league in hockey in Columbus and Idaho Falls and loved a good game of catch using the same glove from 1957 until 2003 when he injured his shoulder forcing him to stop playing in the Idaho Falls Church softball league for First Presbyterian Church.
Vic's career with Battelle took him throughout the US where he often traveled to the Idaho National Reactor Testing Station, Engineering Test Reactor in the 1960's, Hanford, Rocky Flats, Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, Oak Ridge Tennessee. In 1977 the next great adventure started with moving to Idaho Falls to work with EG&G Idaho at Test Area North and then in town finishing his career with Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies Company. He also worked in Washington D.C. representing EG&G to the Department of Energy as well as the US Bureau of Mines. Retirement meant 27 years of cruising the Caribbean, Hula in Hawaii, adventures in Alaska, snowmobiling in Yellowstone, fishing in Michigan, traveling with his children and their spouses, loving on his grandchildren, and living life to the fullest.
Vic was preceded in death by his father Victor O. Storhok (1983), his brother Curtis W. Storhok (1989), and his mother Martha (Hyrkas) Storhok (2002).
Surviving is wife of almost 60 years, Sandra (Wilson) Storhok, son's Chris and his wife DeLaina Storhok of Moscow, Idaho, Eric and his wife Ines Storhok of Ann Arbor, Michigan, grandson Victor "Alex" Storhok of Albion, Washington, granddaughter MeKenzie A. Storhok of Tapiola, Michigan and granddaughter Suzzanne A. Storhok of Moscow, Idaho (University of Idaho).
Vic's memberships included (but were certainly not limited to): Alpha Sigma Mu honor fraternity; Northwest Mining Association; Metallurgical Society of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers, Sports Car Club of America, Ohio Valley and Alfa Romeo Club. Vic held numerous patents on the various projects throughout his long career. His first citation was from Vice Admiral Rickover, US Atomic Energy Commission 1962, for publication of Neutron Absorber Material Reactor Control, zirconium-boron alloys. He was proud of a citation from NASA (1977) for his role of development of the Multi-Hundred-Watt Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator that, to this day, power Voyager I and II spacecraft mission beyond the solar system into deep space. He authored and co-authored dozens of scientific journal articles. Vic was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls and served as a Deacon and Elder. Vic was a generous donor of time and resources to his several organizations, just to name a few: Little Brother, Friend of the Elderly in Hancock, MI; Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls, First Presbyterian Church, Idaho Falls; the University of Idaho; and Michigan Tech University. Vic was a proud coach of several of his son's teams including Idaho Falls Youth Baseball, Idaho Falls Babe Ruth Baseball, Idaho Falls Amateur Youth Hockey, Columbus Amateur Youth Hockey, and Westerville, Ohio Little League. Funeral Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church Idaho Falls, ID at 11:00AM and a luncheon to follow on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Funeral Services will also be held at 11:00AM September 19, 2023, at Memorial Chapel in Chassell, Michigan, followed by grave side and interment at Elo, Cemetery, Pelkie, Michigan and a luncheon at Grace Free Lutheran Church in Pelkie, Michigan. In Lieu of Flowers the family suggests memorials be given to the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls or Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly in Hancock, Michigan.
"Not bad Dad, not bad at all Vic" Victor 2/2/1933 - 9/7/2023Wilbert Storhok
