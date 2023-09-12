Victor Storhok

Mr. Victor (Vic) Wilbert Storhok, 90 a resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away at home the morning of September 7, 2023, where he has lived since September 1977.

Vic was born in a log cabin in the deep north woods outside of Tapiola, Michigan, February 2, 1933, a son Martha (Hyrkas) Storhok and Victor O. Storhok. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Detroit, MI where his father worked at Dodge. His only sibling Curtis Storhok was born in 1939 in Detroit. Vic's love of the Detroit Tigers, Lions, and Red Wings, as well as the Michigan Wolverines all began in Detroit. After Vic completed 1st grade the family moved back to Tapiola where Vic lived an idyllic childhood of adventures in the woods, fishing along the streams, trapping Pine Martens, playing baseball in the late summer evenings, hockey at the outdoor rink by the school, and skiing through the fields through the endless winters of Michigan's Copper Country.


