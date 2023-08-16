John Tanner

John Eyer Tanner, Jr. died in a Michigan hospital on August 11, 2023. He was 93.

John’s life was guided by his curious nature and commitment to the common good. His career in the sciences didn’t prevent him from climbing mountains, skiing, sailing, paddling, backpacking, getting a pilot’s license, attempting hang gliding, singing in a choir, playing in recorder group, folk dancing, learning to speak German, French and Spanish, traveling to every continent except Antarctica, cultivating a fruit orchard, volunteering for community service and political action; or from raising three kids.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.