Michael Taylor

Michael (Mike) Leon Taylor was born March 21, 1944 in Boise, Idaho to Charlotte Ane Steele and Eliza Chavez (Lee) Carreaga. After a brief marriage, Charlotte and Lee separated ways.

Charlotte married Donald Wylie Taylor of Nampa, Idaho and was the only father Mike ever knew. A younger sister, Maurine, and a younger brother, Bruce completed the family. Mike's early childhood was spent in Fresno, California. At the age of eight, the family moved back to Nampa, Idaho. A lifelong love of Idaho's outdoors began at an early age. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, hiking and backpacking in Idaho's mountains. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1962. Many universities recruited Mike for both academics and football. He accepted an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy, and graduated in 1966. He graduated USAF Pilot Training in Laredo, Texas in 1967. While home on Christmas holiday leave, he met the love of his life, Christel Schuster. They were married in the Salt Lake City, UT Temple on September 18, 1967. His first assignment was at Castle AFB in California where he learned to fly KC-135s. Mike served in SE Asia piloting KC-135s while stationed at Grand Forks AFB in North Dakota. Following that tour, the family moved to Cannon AFB, New Mexico, where Mike qualified as a fighter pilot in the AT-33 aircraft. He was assigned to join the elite Forward Air Controller squadron and piloted his beloved OV-10 Bronco. He returned to the Viet Nam War, stationed in Thailand, while flying missions over Laos and Cambodia as a Forward Air controller (FAC) directing fighter aircraft. He was shot down over the Ho Chi Minh Trail and officially declared Missing in Action (MIA). (SAR) Search and Rescue found and recovered him safe and mostly sound, and returned home to Nampa Idaho, where he was greeted by Christel and his two young boys and the Taylor Family. In 1973, Mike and Christel's small family left military service and worked in the electronics industry in the San Francisco Bay Area. They moved to Northern Idaho in 1975, working at the Bunker Hill Mine, followed by a move to Rigby Idaho and a career at Idaho National Laboratory spanning 1977 to 2006. After retiring, Mike and Christel moved to St. George. They loved living there. However, in 2019, Mike had a strong desire to "go home". That meant, back to Idaho. Twin Falls accepted them with loving arms.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.