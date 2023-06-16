The Taylor's are sad to announce that Richard Donald Taylor, 90, passed away at home while surrounded by family and his loyal dog Teddy on June 7th, 2023. He was under the care of One Source.
Richard was born on April 27th, 1933, to Donald Elwood Taylor and Bertha Alice Sessions Taylor. After the passing of Donald, his mother married his stepfather Kumen Talbot. Richard was one of six siblings alongside sisters: JoAnn, Arlene, and Lana; and brothers: Gary and George.
Richard graduated from Idaho Falls High School and soon after married his lifelong love Jerralyn Eva Clark on June 18, 1953, at the First Christian Church, they were blessed with 10 children. When asked later in life what Richard's favorite thing to do was, he replied, "To take care of his wife". Richard and Jerralyn spent most of their years together in Idaho Falls, Idaho, but also spent time in Arizona.
Richard's aptitude in carpentry was well known and he passed his talent to his children, many becoming carpenters themselves and others working in other aspects of the industry. He always instilled in his children and grandchildren that you should always do your best work no matter what you are doing, because of this, the Taylor's are known to have an incredible work ethic that has trickled down through the generations.
Richard loved his westerns and sports. He was very competitive and it showed in his children whenever they would get together for volleyball and croquet in his back yard. His sister Lana admired that Richard and Jerralyn would always take their kids somewhere every weekend, even if it was simply a Sunday drive, family was very important to them. Richard was known for his stories and quirky little sayings; he was quick-witted and loved to razz people a little. He often said, "I'm a card to be dealt with..."
Above all else Richard was a spiritual man, who loved and believed wholeheartedly in his faith. He was a member of The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Idaho Falls. Richard and Jerralyn's prosperity includes 10 children, 26 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Richard is preceded in death by his dear wife Jerralyn; parents, Donald and Bertha; two brothers, Gary and George; his sister JoAnn; daughters, Debbie and Barbara; son Frank; daughter-in-law Tonya; granddaughter, Sadie; and two great granddaughters, Maddi and Azmaria.
He is survived by his children, Ron Taylor, Steve (Vicki) Taylor, Clyde (Brandie) Taylor, Linda (Dennis) Waters, Dale (Denise) Taylor, Sandy (Mike) Terry, and Scott Taylor; his sisters and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. July 14, 2023, at The Seventh Day Adventist Church (800 Westhill Ave). A luncheon will follow his interment at New Sweden Cemetery. For those who cannot attend his services there will be a live stream at https://www.youtube.com/@idahofallsseventh-dayadven8310/streams
