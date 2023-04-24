William Glenn Tedrow, 52, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
William was born in Erlangen, West Germany on December 23, 1970, the son of Virgil Glenn Tedrow Sr. and Norma Jean Snyder.
As a young boy, Bill lived with his family in Leesville, Louisiana. The family then moved to Blackfoot, where Bill grew up and attended schools. He graduated from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1990.
He worked at Dawn Enterprises.
In his youth, he enjoyed playing the saxophone in his high school band. He took Drama classes and had some lead roles in plays. He participated in Boy Scouts. He always loved to read a lot. He enjoyed Star Trek and music. He loved movies and he was a prankster.
Bill is survived by his mother, Norma Snyder; siblings Roy (Sheri) Snyder, Cora Snyder and Debbie Ramirez; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Michael Tedrow and Virgil Tedrow.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in Grove City Cemetery. William 12/23/1970 - 4/19/2023Glenn Tedrow
