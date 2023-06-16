Garth Rafael Thomas, 85, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his Ammon home, with family by his side.
Garth was born December 17, 1937, in Lago, Idaho, to William Eugene and Marion Thomas. Garth loved to take his family to the site of his once standing birthing home.
Garth married Joan McCallister in 1959, and they had four children (Janet, Steven, Keith, and Lorraine). They were divorced in 1969. Garth married Jackie Duke, who was the love of his life, in 1970.
Garth joined the United States Navy in 1956. During his 20 year naval career, he received four Good Conduct Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was released from active duty in June 1976 and moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. He worked for EG&G Idaho as a quality inspector. After retiring from EG&G, he decided that retired life was boring and joined his wife, Jackie, driving school buses for District #91 for a few years. He loved looking for his granddaughters during his drives if he was fortunate enough to be assigned to their schools.
Garth retired with Jackie for the final time in 2000. They sold their home in Idaho Falls and became full time RVers spending winters in Mesa, Arizona, and summers in Heise, Idaho, for the next 20 years. They also traveled extensively with their fifth wheel all over the United States, including a summer in Alaska, and taking several cruises and trips to Europe. Garth's health issues limited their travels and they returned to Ammon, Idaho, in 2021 to be near family.
Garth loved the outdoors - hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and four-wheeler riding. He loved to spend time with his family sharing these activities. He also loved spending time with his siblings and had many good memories of family reunions and tying quilts, making ravioli, and just visiting around the campfire.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Jackie Thomas of Ammon, ID; children, Kathy Dredge of Idaho Falls, ID, Troy Stewart of Ammon, ID, and Keith Thomas of Twin Falls, ID; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his children, Janet, Steven, and Lorraine, and his parents.
Garth will be remembered for his love for his wife, his great-granddaughters, Bailee, Maddi, Tinley and Ally; and Molly (his dog). His face would light up anytime one of them would enter the room or call him. They all brought endless joy to him and him to them.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the people at Eden Hospice and Lincare who helped make his final wish be recognized and worked effortlessly to allow him his final days at home with his family.
A gathering will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.