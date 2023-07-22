Marie BergThurston

Marie Thurston Berg Thurston Marie Berg Thurston, 101, a long-time resident of Springfield, Idaho, passed away Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Cove Point Retirement in Provo, Utah surrounded by members of her family.

Marie was born September 25, 1921, in Springfield, Idaho, to Henry Halvorsen Berg and Erma Willis Berg. She joined a family consisting of three older sisters, Naomi, Olga, and Carma and an older brother Halvor. (She also had an older brother Willis and a younger sister Martha who died at birth.) Marie and her sisters were the best of friends and remained close throughout their lifetimes. The family lived in a home located a short distance southeast of the Springfield townsite.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.