Remy Tomchak, 76, passed away peacefully in Phoenix, AZ, on June 8, 2023.
Remy was born on January 4, 1947, to LaVern and Laudy Tomchak in the frozen tundra of Idaho Falls, Idaho. After graduating from Roberts High School in 1965, Remy went on to study Accounting at Idaho State University.
After graduation, he landed his first professional job in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1970, Remy met Luana Skinner and they were married October 2, 1971. In addition to Salt Lake City, Remy also worked in Ontario, Oregon, and Nampa, Idaho, before settling in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised four children. Remy became a partner in the accounting firm, O'Brien Tomchak & Co on Shoup Avenue. He was a well-known, respected member of the community who took any opportunity to mentor others or encourage them to learn more and reach their goals.
Remy enjoyed math, potatoes, one mechanical-pencil, old tv shows, tater tots, tax code, tax returns, well done roast, hominy, world travel, popcorn, and potatoes. He was not a fan of pineapple, of closing doors, picking up his feet when walking, washing cars, or weird food. However, he could pile up papers on every flat surface within a hundred miles. And for a man that focused on the details all the time you never- and I mean NEVER- wanted him to paint anything.
In summer 2022, Remy underwent a groundbreaking treatment that harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer, CAR T-cell therapy, in Phoenix, Arizona. He made fast friends with every medical professional he encountered along the way and his medical team was always appreciative of his inquisitive nature, desire to get to know them as a person, and approach to getting through that tough time. His willingness to go through this treatment has contributed to cancer treatment advancements that he hoped will help others.
Remy is preceded in death by his parents, LaVern and Laudy; and his sister, Annette.
Remy is survived by his wife Luana; children, Michelle Ritchie (Tony), Toshi Rogers (Stephen), Jesse Tomchak (Lauren), and Amanda Tomchak; and 2 grandchildren, Oliver and Quinn.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Market Lake Cemetery (2800 North E, Roberts, ID). A gathering for Remy's friends and family will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.