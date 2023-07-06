Midori AnneTsukamoto

Midori Tsukamoto Anne Tsukamoto Midori Tsukamoto was born April 14, 1931 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Unokichi and Jun Endow, who were immigrants from Japan. She passed away on July 5, 2023 at the age of 92.

The first years of her life were spent on small farms in north Pocatello. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1949. Following high school, she attended a vocational school in Minneapolis, MN, where she obtained a degree as a medical technician. She worked at a hospital in Pueblo, CO for 2 1/2 years, during which time she began dating Masa Tsukamoto, who frequently travelled from Pocatello to see her.


