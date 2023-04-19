Martha "Kaye" Mickelsen Tueller, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was under the care of One Source Hospice.
Kaye was born February 7, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Guy Hubbard Mickelsen and Hazel Elizabeth Stanger Mickelsen. She attended Iona Elementary, O.E. Bell Jr. High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Beauty College.
On August 6, 1960, she married Donald "Brent" Tueller in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They moved to California for a short time and then returned to Idaho Falls. Kaye and Brent had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed tole painting, crafting, reading, and shopping. She never missed a chance to support all of her six children's, twenty two grandchildren's, and 46 great-grandchildren's events. She loved her family and friends dearly.
Kaye is survived by her loving husband, D. Brent Tueller of Idaho Falls; daughter, Trudi (Phil) Simpson of Santiago, Chile; daughter, Tami (Bret) Parmer of Idaho Falls; daughter, Traci (Arlo) Nelson of Idaho Falls; son, Todd (Susan) Tueller of Ammon, ID; daughter, Tricia (Jimmie) Scrogum of Idaho Falls; daughter, Teneal (Dana) Wright of Idaho Falls; sister-in-law, Peggy Mickelsen of Boise; 22 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Hubbard Mickelsen; mother, Hazel Elizabeth Holbrook; step-father, Blane Wilkes Holbrook; brother, Greg Mickelsen; grandson-in-law, Jake Hansen; great-grandson, Houston Hansen; and grandson, Joshua Parmer.
A special thanks to One Source Hospice and a special thank you to Corina Knight for her selfless love and care for our mother.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Idaho Falls Shamrock Park Ward, 3195 S. Holmes, with Bishop Kurt Hathaway officiating. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.