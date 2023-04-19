Kaye Tueller

Martha "Kaye" Mickelsen Tueller, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was under the care of One Source Hospice.

Kaye was born February 7, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Guy Hubbard Mickelsen and Hazel Elizabeth Stanger Mickelsen. She attended Iona Elementary, O.E. Bell Jr. High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Beauty College.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.