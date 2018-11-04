John R. Van Deusen was born Aug. 7, 1933 in Rugby, ND to John H. and Florence Haslam Van Deusen. In his early years the family moved to Ashton, ID. He received his Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy from Idaho State University in 1955. John married Lois Potter of Gooding, ID June 30, 1956. He served in the army two years and was stationed in Sendai, Japan. He returned to the upper Snake River valley and was a pharmacist in Ashton, St. Anthony and Idaho Falls for 39 years. He retired from pharmacy in 1996 and he and Lois moved to Whidbey Island, WA, and then to Fort Collins, CO in 2013. In college, John joined the pharmacy fraternity of Phi Delta Chi. John was a member of The Grand Lodge of Idaho A.F. & A.M. since 1958. He was a Master Mason and was a past Master of the former Ashton Lodge. He was a member of Scottish Rite of the Shriners, and the Presbyterian Church. John loved gardening and maintained a beautiful garden where ever he lived. In his younger years he was a duck hunter and downhill skier. John enjoyed golfing, backpacking and cross-country skiing. John passed away Oct. 23, 2018 in Fort Collins. John was preceded in death by a son, James Clarke and a daughter, Janet Marie. He is survived by his wife Lois Van Deusen, his daughters, Vivian Van Deusen (David Nevens) and Kathryn Griebenow (Ron), and his grandchildren, James Van Deusen (Emily), Claire Squires (Lee) and Nick Griebenow. John R 8/7/1933 - 10/23/2018Van Deusen