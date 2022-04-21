Raymond Villanueva,64 of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday April 16th, 2022.
Raymond was born May 25th, 1957 to Jessie and Connie Francis Villanueva in Manuel Doblado, Guanajuato, Mexico.
The family later moved to the Blackfoot area where Raymond grew up and attended schools. As a young man Raymond worked at Carl & Don’s Grocery store in Blackfoot. He later worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, later worked at Basic American Foods as well as Roofing.
Raymond enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, camping and Hunting. You could always find him tinkering on cars, small motors or repairing bicycles for the kids in his spare time.
He is survived by his parents, brothers Mark (Joy) Villanueva, Frank Villanueva, Angelo Villanueva, Victor (Kim) Villanueva, Nephews Jessie Ramos, Mark Jr (Elley) Villanueva, Tyson Villanueva, Augustine Villanueva, Gino Villanueva, Michael (Shelby Villanueva. Nieces Ericka Villanueva, Veronica (Jacobo) Salazar, Monica (Ryan) Brown. Raymond was very loved and will be greatly missed. He was a good son, brother, uncle and friend. He was beautiful.
A mass Service will be held at 3pm on Saturday April 23, 2022 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Followed by a graveyard service at Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.