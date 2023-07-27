Loriann Rae Wade, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 22, 2023, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls of complications related to Multiple Sclerosis. She was under the care of her loving family.
Loriann was born October 22, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lorin Alton Bressler and Joan Rae Russell Bressler. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She graduated from Ricks College and became a registered nurse at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center working several floors, and later in the emergency room. She obtained a Certified Emergency Nurse certification in 1998, while working at EIRMC in Idaho Falls. She also picked up some shifts working in the ICU at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.
On June 16, 1980, she married Paul J. Chaika in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and was divorced in 1990.
On June 25, 1991, she married Philip Anthony "Tony" Wade in Reno, Nevada.
Loriann is survived by her loving spouse, Tony Wade of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Cynthia Chaika of Glenolden, PA; son, Kevin (Tasha) Chaika of Pocatello, ID; brothers, Jeff Bressler and Wayne (Nancy) Bressler of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Kathy Lewis of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Becky Moore of Rigby, ID; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Tyler Moore, and ex-daughter-in-law Lacey Jensen.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior at the funeral home.
