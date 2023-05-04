Preston Wayne Walden, 84, peacefully passed away at his home in Idaho Falls on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was well known, respected, and loved by so many friends and families in our community. Wayne was born to Cyrus Preston (K.O.) and Bessie Potter Walden in Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 6, 1938. Growing up, his family raised animals and lived on a farm in Ammon. He remembers taking long road trips, exploring the great outdoors, and finding great fishing holes with them. Wayne loved his country and faithfully served in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, after the Korean War. He shared stories of packing and repairing parachutes for our soldiers as well as fixing airplanes full of bullet holes. Family was truly the most important thing in this world to Wayne. He married the love of his life, Kathleen Zundel, on April 20, 1991, and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. He instantly gained five kids from Kathleen's first marriage alongside his five cherished children he raised from his previous marriage to Janet Gleave. Wayne loved raising and spending time with his 10 children, 32 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The noise and chaos never fazed him as he was truly made to be a kind, gentle, loving father. He consistently opened his home to little children and teenagers who needed a roof over their head, a loving word, and a listening ear. He unconditionally loved them, and they loved him. He possessed the beautiful quality of never making anyone feel judged or ashamed. He showed us perfect love and charity. Wayne spent most of his career as an engineer and trainer for the Idaho National Laboratory, where he retired. He made many treasured friends during his time there. But he did many jobs. In his youth, he worked as a mechanic at his father's gas station. As an entrepreneur, Wayne had a thriving business as a finish carpenter and handyman, doing custom projects to beautify countless homes throughout the region. His character never allowed him to cut corners, and he took pride in providing old-fashioned craftsmanship and customer service. Word of mouth about his talent kept him busy. In his later years, Wayne built a landscaping/snow plowing business, which we believe he did to spend time on his Husqvarna lawn mower and in his pickup truck. Wayne was a master craftsman, woodworker, and storyteller. Not only could he fix anything, but he would tell colorful stories and jokes that made you laugh. He sprinkled humor and laughter into all of his conversations. That said, he was also a great listener, mainly because he genuinely cared about everyone he met. With sincerity, he greeted people with his "Hello, Little Brother" catchphrase, making them feel like his family. Much like he did when he was younger, Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, and exploring trails and streams all over the Pacific Northwest. He relaxed by loading up the truck with grandchildren for a long drive, particularly through Yellowstone National Park, to appreciate the scenery. He also loved his many classic cars, vintage boats and antique tractors—fixing them up was always on his bucket list. Wayne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he loved the Gospel. He taught Gospel Doctrine, Primary, High Priest, and Teacher Development classes. He also served as Sunday School Superintendent, Young Men`s President, Home Teacher, and in the library with his good friend, Tom Holm. He recently told his family that he always had a testimony of the Gospel, and he never doubted its truthfulness. He is survived by his sweetheart, Kathleen; daughters Melanie (Jon) Dale of Idaho Falls, ID; LaurieKae (Sam) Banks of Lindon, UT; Cheri (Antonio) Lima of Idaho Falls, ID; and Tiffany Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; sons Michael (Michelle) Walden of Shelley, ID; Joel (Sarah) Walden of Caldwell, ID; Jeff Walden of Idaho Falls, ID; Jay Walden of Idaho Falls, ID; and Trent (Charisa) VanderSloot of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters Donna (Charles) Brown, Kathleen (Ted) Wetherell of Rainer, OR; and Connie Eubanks of Longview, WA; and brother Everett (Murtis) Walden of Spanaway, WA. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Bessie Walden, sister and her husband Delores and John Hughes, sons Eric Walden and Brian VanderSloot, and one great-grandchild, Caial Smith. Funeral services for Wayne will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pioneer Ward Building (2020 S. Charlotte Dr. Idaho Falls ID 83402). A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the service at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. Preston Wayne 6/6/1938 - 5/1/2023Walden
