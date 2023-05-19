Barara Waters

Barbara Ann Waters, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 17, 2023.

She was born on June 2, 1942, to George and Jeannette Rolfe in the Bronx, New York. She was raised on City Island and attended P.S. 17 and Grace Dodge High School.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.