Barbara Ann Waters, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 17, 2023.
She was born on June 2, 1942, to George and Jeannette Rolfe in the Bronx, New York. She was raised on City Island and attended P.S. 17 and Grace Dodge High School.
She married Ronald B. Waters on May 25, 1963, at St. Mary Star of the Sea and soon after moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where she raised three sons.
After raising her children, she took a job with Shopko where she held a variety of positions before retiring after 17 years. She enjoyed spending time with family in Island Park, Idaho, and all the activities, sunshine, and friendships she made in Mesquite Nevada in retirement.
She was many things to many people but mostly she was a treasured wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to everyone.
She was survived by her husband, Ronald Waters; brother, George (Sandy) Rolfe; children: Michael Waters, Richard (Jessica) Waters, and Edward (Julie) Waters; Niece, Melissa (Marc) Sasso; Nephew, Marc (Jennifer) Rolfe; grandchildren: Michael D. (Kylee) Waters, Matthew L. Waters, James E. (Chloe) Waters, Paige N. (Kevin) Parravano, and Jacob T. Waters; and great-grandchildren: Harper M. Parravano, Nora E. Waters, and William M. Waters. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Services will be live-streamed at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary.
The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Barara 6/2/1942 - 5/17/2023Ann Waters
