Charles Allen Webb 'Charlie' went home to be with Jesus on July 23rd, 2023. Charlie was born in Concord, California, on the 9th of February 1961 to school teachers Thomas Otis Webb 'Tom' and Elizabeth 'Betty' Marie (Potter) Webb. He was a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church. Charlie grew up playing football, basketball, and many other sports, in addition to being a writer for the school paper The Talon. He spent most summers at the Webb family cabin in Island Park, Idaho, where he worked at the McCrea Ranch.
If you were lucky enough to know Charlie, you knew that he rarely stood still, constantly making friends, working, and playing sports. He could be found on the ski hill, the gym, and more often at the golf course, where he used to joke that he was the best "driving range player" in the state because his shots and swing were perfect on the range. Charlie spent what would be a lifelong career at Volm Companies, where he worked as an Account Manager based in Idaho Falls and the Tri-Cities. Charlie was loved by his friends, colleagues, and family. He was humble, kind, and hilarious. He was the type of person who knew no stranger and treated everyone with respect, dignity, and genuine kindness that made you feel like family. We will miss his sense of humor, warmth, and heart more than words can accurately express.
Charlie is survived by his sister Dianne (Mike) Atwell, nieces Anna (Thomas) Boardwell, and Sara Atwell (Dylan Donch). He also leaves behind his daughter, Julie Ann (Tony) Perez, and his grandchildren, Hali Perez (Matthew Haney), Niki Perez, Remington Perez, and Eric (Ed) Perez, and his loving rescue Twister. Charles "Charlie" 2/9/1961 - 7/23/2023Allen Webb
