Jace Samuel Weekes, passed away unexpectedly on April 28th, 2023. He was only 25 years old. Jace was born on September 17, 1997 in Rexburg, ID. He grew up in Lima, Montana and later moved to Ririe, ID at age 8. Jace graduated from Ririe High School in 2016. He then lived the cowboy ranching life he loved in both Idaho and Montana. Jace was born with a passion for ranching and being horseback. His favorite place to be found was always in Big Sky Country. He found comfort and peace in listening to country music and could quote any Chris Farley movie ever made. Jace could make anyone laugh- with him or at him- he always had a joyous sense of humor. Jace is survived by his mother Lona (Summers) Weekes, Ririe, ID and father Brent Weekes, Helena, MT; his older siblings Josh Weekes (Amber), Helena, MT, Justin Weekes (Cali), Layton, UT, Jenna (Weekes) Orchard (Kaleb), Idaho Falls, ID; his grandparents Gwen and Devar Weekes of Rexburg, ID and grandpa Bud Summers of Ririe, ID. Jace will be remembered by his 5 nieces and 2 nephews who loved playing cards with Uncle Jace. He is also loved and remembered by his girlfriend Jayme Jackson and her son Tatem. Jace is preceded in death by his older brother, Joseph Weekes and grandma Shirlene Summers of Ririe, ID. He will be forever missed. Until we meet again. Funeral service for Jace will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at theRirie LDS Chapel (285 2nd W, Ririe ID) with a viewing prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10: 45 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Sutton Cemetery (874 E 7250 S Archer ID 83440). Jace 9/17/1997 - 4/28/2023Samuel Weekes
