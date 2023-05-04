Paul ClarkWhyte

Paul Clark Whyte (67) passed away at his home in Pingree, ID, of a heart attack May 3, 2023. Born August 3, 1955, in Blackfoot, ID, to William LaMar & Marie Williams Whyte. He attended school in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen High School class of '73. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Veracruz/Villahermosa, Mexico.

He continued his education at Ricks College & BYU and later married Janette Merrill of Riverside, ID.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.