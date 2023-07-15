Cleo Wickham

Our dear sweet matriarch, Cleo H. Wickham, passed away on July 11, 2023, at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. She was living independently prior to suffering a heart attack on June 1, 2023.

Cleo entered life 101 years ago on July 5, 1922, at 12:05 a.m. She always wondered about the midwife's timing in those days and thought perhaps she was actually a 4th of July baby. She said she was either a delayed firecracker or a pooped-out one.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.