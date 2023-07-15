Our dear sweet matriarch, Cleo H. Wickham, passed away on July 11, 2023, at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. She was living independently prior to suffering a heart attack on June 1, 2023.
Cleo entered life 101 years ago on July 5, 1922, at 12:05 a.m. She always wondered about the midwife's timing in those days and thought perhaps she was actually a 4th of July baby. She said she was either a delayed firecracker or a pooped-out one.
Cleo was one of 7 sisters and 2 brothers born to Ethel and Willis R Humphreys in Parker, Idaho. She had a wonderful childhood growing up in this small farming community. She attended Ricks College for one year in 1941.
On December 10, 1941, she married Benjamin L. Wickham in the Mesa Arizona Temple. While Ben was in the service, she bought a hamburger place in St. Anthony, Idaho for $500 and ran it by herself for several years. They had two sons, Larry Ben and Rockne Ray. Ben and Cleo later divorced.
Cleo devoted her life to caring for her sons and worked hard as a single mom providing for them. Throughout these years, Cleo was a receptionist for several doctors. But the one she spoke of most often was Dr. Davis, an Idaho Falls pediatrician. In 1965, she became employed by Magic Carpet Travel Agency. This became her love, as she worked for different agencies in Idaho Falls and San Diego, California. This allowed her numerous travel opportunities as she hosted many excursions throughout the world. In her 80s, she took a receptionist position with Domestic Violence in Idaho Falls. Cleo was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Society and loved her sorority gals.
She is survived by her son, Rockne Wickham (Lila) of Cannon Beach, OR; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Wickham (Larry) of Rexburg, ID; and sister, Alta Pierson of St. George, UT; she is blessed to have 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. at the Idaho Falls 21st Ward, 1155 1st Street. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 10:45, prior to the service. Burial will be at 2:15 p.m., at the Parker Cemetery, 408 N. Center St, St Anthony, ID. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Cleo 7/5/1922 - 7/11/2023Humphreys Wickham
