Jill Hymas Wilbur, 66, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 1, 2023, at her home in Idaho Falls.
Jill was born July 14, 1957, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Cecil Jay and Sharon Ann Hymas.
Jill grew up in Ammon, Idaho until age 8, when she moved to Idaho Falls. She attended Hillview and Bel Aire Elementary Schools and Claire E. Gale Junior High School before proudly attending Idaho Falls High School, rising to the position of Valedictorian of the Parking Lot. She spent some time in the School of Hard Knocks, eventually and secretively achieving her GED in April 1979, which surprised and tickled her mom and dad immensely.
In the spring of 1975 she met a sailor, Roger Wilbur, and on December 12, 1975, they married in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. Thus began a 47-year adventure filled with love, laughter, strength, and support to enjoy the wonders, and endure the challenges, of life.
Jill was a loving mother of four children, very involved in supporting school activities as a classroom mom, and extracurricular activities, especially as a devoted hockey mom. Jill was quick with a smile, eager for a laugh, and always there with a hug. There isn't a person who knew Jill that did not love her. She was the heart and soul of our family.
Jill is survived by her husband Roger Wilbur of Idaho Falls; her son C.Jay (Corinne) Wilbur of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts; her daughter Kelli (Kyle) Hesse of Rome, New York; her son Kirk Wilbur of Sacramento, California; her sister Jane Hymas of Idaho Falls; her Aunt Carolyn Molen of Idaho Falls; and her cousin Alethea (Joe) Bennett of Idaho Falls. Jill would also insist that her grandchildren Drex Wilbur of Corvallis, Oregon; Carson (Marly) Brickell of McMinnville, Oregon; Norah, Clarissa, and Brookelyn Hesse of Rome, New York; and Anders and Rachel Wilbur of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts be specifically identified here, as being a grandmother of seven wonderful grandkids was one of her proudest achievements. That said, there are countless friends and family now surviving the loss of Jill with a hole in their hearts that hopefully time will heal.
Jill was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Jay Hymas; mother, Sharon Ann Molen Hymas; and daughter Heidi Marie (Wilbur) Brickell.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will meet with friends and family from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, Jill would ask that you "be kind" by performing a selfless act for a loved one or stranger. When you do that, know that you have made Jill happy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Jill 7/14/1957 - 9/1/2023Wilbur
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.