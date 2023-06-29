Julie Ann Wilkinson passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
She grew up in Rexburg, Idaho, spending her time drawing and being a free spirit.
Robert Wilkinson was the love of her life and family was everything to her. Any opportunity for a family gathering was cherished. She knew how to throw together the most wonderful gatherings on a moments notice with what was on hand. She often hosted holiday celebrations for family and friends alike, ensuring no one was left out. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her second love was creating her sanctuary in her beautiful back yard gardens. One could not go out into her yard without feeling peace and love.
Julie Wilkinson will always live on for her kindness, generosity, creativity, uplifting and selfless spirit, and her incredible love for life. She will be greatly missed.
Julie is survived by her loving husband, Robert J. Wilkinson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Gina (Steve) Swem of Idaho Falls, ID, Shera (Marty) Plum of Idaho Falls, ID, and Tami Rumsey of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughters, Jenny Emel of Boise, ID, Becky (Dewitt) Marshall of Jerome, ID, and Christy (Roger) Raymond of Driggs, ID; Debbie Nelson; brother, Richard (Jan) Green of Pocatello, ID, sister, Carol (Dennis) Nizzi of Reno, NV, and brother, Dana (Lynette) Green of Idaho Falls, ID; her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ora Green, and sons, Brad Rumsey, Faron Rumsey, and David Rumsey.
The family would like to thank One Source Hospice for their compassionate service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to One Source Hospice or any hospice of your choice.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Annis-Little Butte Cemetery.
