Ronald Allen Willford’s Obituary
On Thursday, June 15, 2023 Ronald A Willford passed away peacefully in his sleep. Ronald was born to Frank A. and Wanda Laurice Willford, August 28, 1938.
Ronald grew up in several different towns, everywhere from California near Hollywood, to Harpster right near the Clearwater river, and many other places, including Southeastern Idaho. He often spoke fondly of living on the Clearwater River in Harpster, where they would scoop up arrowheads by the hand fulls and swim in the swimming hole 100 feet from the house.
In 1957, he graduated from Burns High School in Burns, Oregon. In the Summer of 1957, he entered the Navy and served until 1961. He served as an Aviation Electronics Technician, and was stationed on Midway Island. After his service to the country, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Great Lakes Mission. Then, in 1964, he met the love of his life, Ruth Marie Nelson. On July 2, 1965, they were married and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Ron earned his degree in Electronics through Ricks College in 1966. He fixed tvs and electronics for work while attending school. He continued fixing electronics off and on throughout the years. After his graduation he went on to work at the INL in Idaho Falls. In 1973, he went into business with his brother, and formed an electronics repair shop in Cody, Wyoming. Two Years later, he was invited to return to the INL. He accepted the offer and returned to Idaho Falls in 1975. From 1990 to 2007, Ron taught Electronics at EITC, where he eventually retired. He loved teaching and loved his students.
Ron served the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in many capacities. He was a Bishop's Counselor, Bishop, High Councilman, Presidency of High Priests, and served in the Youth Programs. He loved to take them to fun activities throughout the years; anything from water skiing to old ghost towns.
Ron and Ruth had 4 boys, 4 girls, and many more who were not biological, but truly loved and considered part of the family. Ron was a great dad! He helped with homework, took the family fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, and even gold panning. He always attended several different sports events, choir concerts, dance competitions, and more. He loved to tease and tell tall tales. He also loved to cook! We liked to think he had the best fudge, candy, and rolls in town!
The family is thankful to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for caring for Dad all these months. We would also like to thank EIRMC for caring for Dad on and off for almost 9 months.
He is survived by his beautiful wife, Ruth, his eight children and their spouses, and extended family; Vicki (Eric) Winburn, Frank (Michele) Willford, Trish (Chad) Lee, David (Emily) Willford, Matthew (Heidi) Willford, Will Willford, Joyce (Michael) Engel, and Tiffany (Jesse) Hendricks, Ryan (Janet) Charboneau. Siblings and spouses; Larry Willford, Gordon (Carol) Willford, Harvey (Harriet) Willford, Steve (Cindy) Willford, sister in law Valene Willford, Brothers in law; Hardy Stucki and Michael Keesler, 29 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, with one more on the way. Many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Wanda Willford, his siblings; Kent Willford, Tina Keesler, Sylvia Stucki, and very recently his grandson, Albert Lee.
*Ron’s funeral will be held at The Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho at 3 The family will receive friends for a viewing from 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm prior to the service. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and the US Navy Honor Guard.
