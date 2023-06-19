Thursday, June 15, 2023 Ronald A Willford passed away peacefully in his sleep. Ronald was born to Frank A. and Wanda Laurice Willford, August 28, 1938.
Ronald grew up in several towns, from, near Hollywood, up to Harpster by the Clearwater river, and many more.
In 1957, he graduated from Burns High School in Burns, Oregon. He served in the Navy from 1957 to 1961, as an Aviation Electronics Technician stationed on Midway Island. He served a mission for the LDS church in the Great Lakes Mission.
In 1964, he met Ruth Marie Nelson and they were married, July 2, 1965. Ron and Ruth had 4 boys, 4 girls, and many more who were loved and considered family.
He earned his degree in Electronics through Ricks College in 1966. He fixed electronics and tvs for work while attending school. He continued fixing electronics off and on throughout the years. After his graduation he went on to work at the INL in Idaho Falls. In 1973, he and a brother formed an electronics repair shop in Cody, Wyoming. He returned to the INL in 1975. From 1990 to 2007, Ron taught Electronics at EITC, where he retired. He served in the LDS church as a Bishop’s Counselor, a Bishop, High Councilman, Presidency of High Priests, and served in the Youth Programs.
The family is thankful to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for caring for Dad all these months. We would also like to thank EIRMC for caring for Dad on and off for almost 9 months.
He is survived by his beautiful wife, Ruth, eight children and their spouses, and extended family; Vicki (Eric) Winburn, Frank (Michele) Willford, Trish (Chad) Lee, David (Emily) Willford, Matthew (Heidi) Willford, Will Willford, Joyce (Michael) Engel, Tiffany (Jesse) Hendricks, and Ryan (Janet) Charboneau. Siblings and spouses; Larry Willford, Gordon (Carol) Willford, Harvey (Harriet) Willford, Steve (Cindy) Willford, sister in law Valene Willford, Brothers in law; Hardy Stucki and Michael Keesler,
29 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, with one more on the way. Many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Wanda Willford, his siblings; Kent Willford, Tina Keesler, Sylvia Stucki, and very recently his grandson Albert Lee.
*Ron’s funeral will be held at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street, Idaho Falls, 3 pm. Public viewing 2 to 2:45 pm prior to the service. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and the US Navy Honor Guard.
