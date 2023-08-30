On August 22, 2023, Ruth Marie Willford (mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend), left this earth to join her sweetheart and eternal dance partner, Ronald Willford.
On October 14, 1941, Ruth was born to IsMay and Bill Nelson. Her two sisters, Billie Collette and Shirley White loved her dearly.
Mom was always positive, despite the many trials that she went through. She never put people down and never spoke poorly of others. Once asked why she never gossiped, she stated that she did not have time to gossip or put others down.
Mom was loving and a great Mom to her 8 biological children and to many whom she treated like her own. Many called her Mom. She always made others feel important and loved. She, also, made sure that no one left with empty stomachs. She always had a listening ear. Somehow, she knew what each of us was thinking and what we were up to. No matter what she showed for love. She attended as many events as she could from wrestling matches and ball games to choir concerts, and awards ceremonies celebrating each child and their accomplishments.
Mom loved music and taught her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to love music. She loved having the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren sing for her. Throughout her years, she sang in choirs and played the piano and the organ. She was trained in both voice and the piano. In 1962, Mom sang, "Summertime", in exchange for a bus ride going to the World Fair in Seattle. Mom started working for Chesbros Music Store right out of high school until March 28, 1966; and went back to work for Chesbros from 1988 until retirement, in October of 2020.
She served in many capacities at the kids' school and was PTO president for the 1980-1981 school year. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Primary for over 30 years. She was in every position in the primary, including primary president. She was also the Relief Society chorister for around 20 years.
Mom was always very fashion-forward in her day. She was dressed to the hilt and she never had a hair out of place. Her shoes, coats, hats, and gloves would have to match her dresses, blouses, and pants. She was very much a lady and very well put together just like her mom.
She is survived by her children: Vicki (Eric) Winburn, Frank (Michele) Willford, Trish (Chad) Lee, David (Emily) Willford, Matthew (Heidi) Willford, William Willford, Joyce (Michael) Engel, and Tiffany (Jess) Hendricks; 28 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way soon; In-laws: Larry White (her sister, Shirley's husband). Larry Willford, Hardy Stucki (Sylvia's husband), Carol (Gordon's wife), Harvey and Harriet, Valene (Kent's wife), Steve and Cindy, and Michael Keesler (Tina's husband); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Ron Willford; grandson, Albert Lee; sisters: Shirley White and Billie Collette; brother-in-law, Ralph Collette; her mom and dad, IsMay and Bill Nelson; stepdad, Vern Brown; Brothers-in-law: Gordon Willford and Kent Willford; sisters-in-law: Tina Keesler and Sylvia Stucki.
The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice for the loving care they gave to Mom as well as to the family.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive. The family will receive friends and family from 2:00-2:45 p.m., prior to the services. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Ruth 1/14/1941 - 8/22/2023Marie Willford
