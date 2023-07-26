Shirlene P. Wilson, 80, passed away July 23, 2023 at Carriage Cove in Rexburg, Idaho from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. She was surrounded by her loving family, friends and dedicated caregivers.
Shirlene was born on January 19, 1943 in Preston, Idaho to J. Leo and June Palmer. She attended schools in Preston and graduated from Utah State University. She married John H. Magleby in 1964 and with that marriage, they had three sons: Brett, Bryan and Chris Magleby. They later divorced and Shirlene married William R. Wilson. Together they traveled and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Shirlene taught high school for 32 years in Utah and at Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho. Shirlene directed, produced, trained and judged multiple pageants and young women scholarship programs throughout Idaho, Utah and Montana. Shirlene was respected and admired by her students, colleagues and those whom she came in touch with.
Shirlene is survived by her three sons, Brett Magleby, Bryan (Kristy) Magleby, Chris (Jill) Magleby, her sister Diane Carlson, her brothers Alan (Nancy) Palmer and Gordon (Julie) Palmer, in addition to 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Shirlene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband William R. Wilson, sister LaDene Palmer and brother Gene Palmer.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the many caregivers, doctors, nurses, neighbors and ward members, home health agencies, and skilled nursing centers for their dedicated care over the past eight years. Special thanks to two of her devoted caretakers, Tina Boulware and Linda Judd for their tender loving care to our mother for many years.
Services will be held at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center (3934 East 49th South, Ammon, Idaho 83406) on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11 am, conducted by Bishop Bryce Taylor. A viewing will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 from 6-8 pm, and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the services - both at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center in Ammon, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched on Saturday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com. Burial will be in the Preston Cemetery following the services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.