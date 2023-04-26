William Frederick Windels, 81, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Linda, at his side in the ICU at EIRMC.
Bill was born in Hillsboro, Illinois, and graduated from Hillsboro High School. He was a 1963 graduate of MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois. While in college, he lettered in basketball, track, and golf, and was president of the men's Judicial Board. He graduated with a degree in Sociology and Statistics. After graduation, he and Linda were married on June 21, 1963. They met at MacMurray.
At that point, Bill entered the Marine Corps as a second lieutenant and spent three years as an infantry platoon leader and infantry company commander. He was discharged in 1966. Then he went to work for Container Corporation of America, an international paper and packaging company, headquartered in Chicago. Bill spent 34 years in that business.
In 2001, Bill and Linda retired to Idaho Falls. Bill always loved bird hunting, golf, fishing, and shooting sports, and he continued them in Idaho. He especially loved trap, skeet, and sporting clays, and competed in them throughout his life, with great success. As age began to take its toll, he switched to shooting pistols and revolvers, which he also enjoyed. He reloaded both shotgun shells and pistol and revolver bullets.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda; daughter, Amy of Madrid, NM; daughter-in-law, Terri (son, Scott, deceased) of Keller, TX; sister, Jane (Joe) Montgomery of Daphne, AL; sister, Marty (Danny) Thompson of Jackson, MS; sister-in-law, Sherry (Sandy) Washburn of Wellesley, MA; brother-in-law, Bill (Lonnie) Blackwell of Bonita Springs, Florida; and Terri's three children, Justin (Jill), Tyler, and Evan.
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at EIRMC for their care and kindness at a very difficult time, and those at Eden Home Health and Hospice and Aspen Hospice, who helped care for Bill at the end of his life. Bill 11/7/1941 - 4/23/2023Windels
