Bill Windels

William Frederick Windels, 81, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Linda, at his side in the ICU at EIRMC.

Bill was born in Hillsboro, Illinois, and graduated from Hillsboro High School. He was a 1963 graduate of MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois. While in college, he lettered in basketball, track, and golf, and was president of the men's Judicial Board. He graduated with a degree in Sociology and Statistics. After graduation, he and Linda were married on June 21, 1963. They met at MacMurray.


