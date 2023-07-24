Marjorie Freeda Denning Cox Wise, 81, passed away on July 21, 2023, in the loving presence of her family at The Gables of Idaho Falls.

Marge was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on March 30, 1942, and grew up in Ammon, Idaho. She always told many happy stories from her growing up years in the 1950's and some of the mischief she got into with her friends, and especially her brother, Bob. She went to Ammon Elementary and Bonneville High School. All of her life, she was close to her parents and four siblings, and always enjoyed time spent with them.


