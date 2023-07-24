Marjorie Freeda Denning Cox Wise, 81, passed away on July 21, 2023, in the loving presence of her family at The Gables of Idaho Falls.
Marge was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on March 30, 1942, and grew up in Ammon, Idaho. She always told many happy stories from her growing up years in the 1950's and some of the mischief she got into with her friends, and especially her brother, Bob. She went to Ammon Elementary and Bonneville High School. All of her life, she was close to her parents and four siblings, and always enjoyed time spent with them.
In 1959, she married Gary Cox, and to this union were born three children, Tamie, Tad, and Bill. They made their home in Grant, Idaho, and in 1974, moved to Firth, Idaho. Marge and Gary were later divorced.
Marge married Paul Wise in 1991, and they made their home in Idaho Falls where they lived for over 30 years. They enjoyed camping at Aspen Acres and many trips with Judy and John. She loved to have family parties and was always planning the next fun get-together.
Marge attended Glen E. Clark Business College. She worked as a teller at US Bank, retiring with 10 years at the company. She was a very talented seamstress, spending many years sewing draperies and many other things. She loved the time she spent as the Drill Team Advisor for Firth High School and designing their beautiful costumes.
Marge was a lifelong fan of Wolverine Canyon Band (her boys) and was eternally proud of all three of her children. She was a wonderful grandmother, and the light of her golden years was her great grandchildren. Her family will always remember her for her helpful nature, generous heart, and her burnt cooking. We love you, Mom!
She is survived by her children, Tamie (Robert) Graham of Idaho Falls, Tad (Brenda) Cox of Salt Lake City, UT, and Will (Wendy) Cox of Idaho Falls; stepchildren, Evan Wise of Rigby, ID and Cary (George) Bott of Idaho Falls; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wise; her parents, Warren and Freeda Denning; and her older brother, Bob Denning.
The family wishes to thank Hands of Hope Hospice and the loving staff at The Gables of Idaho Falls for their attentive care of Marge.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Joe Denning officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.