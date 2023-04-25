Lee Withers

Lee J Withers passed away at his home on April 19, 2023. He was born to Frederick Richard and Lucy Lee Withers on June 18, 1931 in Hibbard (Rexburg), Idaho. He was the seventh in a family of nine children (eight of them boys).

Lee graduated from Sugar Salem High School and was a starting basketball player both his junior and senior years. In 1950 he married his high school sweetheart, Ritta Fae Worlton, in the Logan Utah Temple. They have three children: Jerry (Lauri) Withers, Kristy (Steve) Gamble, and Dayle (Lisa) Withers. They spent their early married years in Idaho Falls where he worked as an assistant master mechanic at the Utah-Idaho Sugar factory in Lincoln. They moved to Garland, Utah for a short time where he was the master mechanic before moving to Kennewick, Washington when the sugar mills closed. There he worked as the Construction Superintendent for AgriNorthWest, developing irrigation systems and circles for pivot irrigators.


