Lee J Withers passed away at his home on April 19, 2023. He was born to Frederick Richard and Lucy Lee Withers on June 18, 1931 in Hibbard (Rexburg), Idaho. He was the seventh in a family of nine children (eight of them boys).
Lee graduated from Sugar Salem High School and was a starting basketball player both his junior and senior years. In 1950 he married his high school sweetheart, Ritta Fae Worlton, in the Logan Utah Temple. They have three children: Jerry (Lauri) Withers, Kristy (Steve) Gamble, and Dayle (Lisa) Withers. They spent their early married years in Idaho Falls where he worked as an assistant master mechanic at the Utah-Idaho Sugar factory in Lincoln. They moved to Garland, Utah for a short time where he was the master mechanic before moving to Kennewick, Washington when the sugar mills closed. There he worked as the Construction Superintendent for AgriNorthWest, developing irrigation systems and circles for pivot irrigators.
Lee was a hard worker and had the ability to create and repair almost anything. He and Ritta "borrowed" ideas from others to design and build several homes, including laying brick and facing rock, landscaping, and building a cabin without power tools.
He loved his family and they spent many family vacations pulling a trailer all around the western states from Canada to Mexico. The family worked together, had fun playing games, fishing, riding snowmobiles and three-wheelers. He took their fifth-wheel trailer to the Oregon coast for many years and they spent several winters as snow-birds.
He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings, but really liked serving in the Bishopric in Lincoln and working in both the Seattle and Columbia River Temples. He also earned his Eagle Scout award.
He loved to read and learn new skills. He enjoyed watching sports after he could no longer play. He was generous with his time and resources helping others.
Lee and Ritta were married for 71 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and all of his siblings. He is survived by his children, seven grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N 1st E, Rexburg, ID on May 1, with visitation at 10:30 and service at 11:00 a.m. The service will be streamed on-line. See the Flamm Funeral Home website for a link. Lee 6/19/1931 - 4/19/2023Withers
