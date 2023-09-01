Vaughn Ervin Wixom (87) passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Lincoln Court Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Vaughn is survived by his four children, Shaunna Dee Bruderer (Norm), Paulette Burnside (Jerry), Bret Vaughn Wixom (Terri), and Bradley Ervin Wixom (Jana), his brother, J Clair Wixom, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Larene Oldham, his parents Ervin Hyrum Wixom and Hannah Spence Butt, his sisters, Carol Mardene Randall and Bobby Madelyn Davis and brother, Farris I. Wixom, grandson, Justin Jerry Burnside and granddaughter (Still-born in March 2023) Eve Arbon.
Vaughn was born September 18, 1935 in Groveland, Idaho, the 4th of 5 children. He met the love of his life, Larene Oldham, while in high school. She attended Snake River High School, and then joined the Air Force, where he served in England.
Vaughn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a kind heart and he served his fellow men, helping out in many situations where some others might have "looked the other way." He enjoyed being a scout master and hunting, fishing and camping, and especially, spending time doing woodwork or outdoor activities with his grandchildren. He was an avid photographer. A celebration of his life will be held at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho on September 2, with a viewing at 1:00 and a short service at 2:15. Interment will be at the Groveland, Idaho Cemetery Vaughn 8/27/2023Ervin Wixom
