Vaughn Wixom

Vaughn Ervin Wixom (87) passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Lincoln Court Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Vaughn is survived by his four children, Shaunna Dee Bruderer (Norm), Paulette Burnside (Jerry), Bret Vaughn Wixom (Terri), and Bradley Ervin Wixom (Jana), his brother, J Clair Wixom, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Larene Oldham, his parents Ervin Hyrum Wixom and Hannah Spence Butt, his sisters, Carol Mardene Randall and Bobby Madelyn Davis and brother, Farris I. Wixom, grandson, Justin Jerry Burnside and granddaughter (Still-born in March 2023) Eve Arbon.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.